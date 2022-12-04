Keke Palmer reveals she is pregnant while guest hosting 'SNL'

1/5

Keke Palmer is pregnant with her first child. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Nope and Lightyear actress Keke Palmer announced she is pregnant with her first child while she was guest hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend.

"There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying: 'Keke's having a baby. Keke's pregnant.' And I want to set the record straight: I am!" Palmer, 29, said smiling and opening her coat to reveal her large, bare baby bump for which the studio audience cheered.

Advertisement

"I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y'all, but it's even worse when they're correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know?" she added. "But, honestly, this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom.

"Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby cause I was a child actor, I just wanna say, 'Look, I'm 29, I'm grown, I have sex, I own a home, I stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. You know? Things adults do.' I'm kidding. Y'all know I'm the same person I've always been and I'm proud of that!"

Advertisement

This will be the first child for Palmer and her boyfriend Darius Jackson.

Keke Palmer turns 29: a look back

Keke Palmer arrives for the 7th Annual Family Television Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on November 30, 2005. Palmer got her start in Hollywood as a child actor and appeared in "Barbershop 2: Back in Business" the year prior. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo