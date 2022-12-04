Famous birthdays for Dec. 4: Jin, Jeff Bridges

1/3

Kim Seok-jin (R), a member of the Korean Pop band BTS, looks on during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 31. The K-pop singer, known as Jin, turns 30 on December 4. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius. They include:

-- English novelist Samuel Butler in 1835

-- British World War I nurse Edith Cavell in 1865

-- Spanish dictator Francisco Franco in 1892

-- Game show host Wink Martindale in 1933 (age 89)

-- Actor Max Baer Jr. in 1937 (age 85)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Dennis Wilson in 1944

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Chris Hillman in 1944 (age 78)

-- Writer A. Scott Berg in 1949 (age 73)

-- Actor Jeff Bridges in 1949 (age 73)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Patricia Wettig in 1951 (age 71)

-- Sports broadcaster Skip Bayless in 1951 (age 71)

-- Olympic gold medal pole vaulter Sergey Bubka in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor Marisa Tomei in 1964 (age 58)

-- News commentator Suzanne Malveaux in 1966 (age 56)

-- Actor Fred Armisen in 1966 (age 56)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI



-- Rapper Jay-Z, born Shawn Corey Carter, in 1969 (age 53)

-- Model/television personality Tyra Banks in 1973 (age 49)

-- Actor Orlando Brown in 1987 (age 35)

-- Singer Jin, born Kim Seok-jin, in 1992 (age 30)