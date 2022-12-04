Famous birthdays for Dec. 4: Jin, Jeff Bridges

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.
They include:
|Advertisement
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius. They include:
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.
They include:
-- English novelist Samuel Butler in 1835
-- British World War I nurse Edith Cavell in 1865
-- Spanish dictator Francisco Franco in 1892
-- Game show host Wink Martindale in 1933 (age 89)
-- Actor Max Baer Jr. in 1937 (age 85)
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Dennis Wilson in 1944
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Chris Hillman in 1944 (age 78)
-- Writer A. Scott Berg in 1949 (age 73)
-- Actor Jeff Bridges in 1949 (age 73)
-- Actor Patricia Wettig in 1951 (age 71)
-- Sports broadcaster Skip Bayless in 1951 (age 71)
-- Olympic gold medal pole vaulter Sergey Bubka in 1963 (age 59)
-- Actor Marisa Tomei in 1964 (age 58)
-- News commentator Suzanne Malveaux in 1966 (age 56)
-- Actor Fred Armisen in 1966 (age 56)
-- Rapper Jay-Z, born Shawn Corey Carter, in 1969 (age 53)
-- Model/television personality Tyra Banks in 1973 (age 49)
-- Actor Orlando Brown in 1987 (age 35)
-- Singer Jin, born Kim Seok-jin, in 1992 (age 30)