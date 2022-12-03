TikTok-famous pug Noodle dies at 14

Noodle, an elderly pug that gained fame on Tiktok for his unusual morning routine, has died. He was 14. He is pictured on an apparent "bones day" in 2021. Photo courtesy of Jonathan Graziano/ TikTok

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Noodle, an elderly pug that gained fame on Tiktok for his unusual morning routine, has died. He was 14. The death of the beloved dog was announced by his owner, Jonathan Graziano, in a video message to fans on the platform and on Instagram. Graziano had cared for the dog for seven years. Advertisement

"I'm so sorry to share this, but Noodle passed yesterday," a tearful Graziano said in the video.

"He was at home. He was in my arms and this is incredibly sad. It's incredibly difficult. It's a day that I always knew was coming but never thought would arrive."

Graziano thanked Noodle's millions of fans for their love of his precious pooch.

"Thank you for loving him. Thank you for embracing us, and give your dog a cheese ball tonight -- but it has to be the fake stuff!" Graziano said.

Each morning, Graziano would record and post videos of Noodle as he woke up in a test to see if the dog could stand on his own. The videos served as a barometer for how each day would go for Noodle's fans.

If the dog were to stand, then it was a "bones day" which meant that fans should make the most of their day - but if he did not, then it was a "no bones day" in which fans were meant to implement self-care activities.

"I had absolutely no idea this would become the barometer in which the nation foretold how their day was going to go," Graziano said in an interview with CNN last year

"People have told me it's a reason they buy lottery tickets and they've won a ton of money."

