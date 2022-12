Famous birthdays for Dec. 3: Dascha Polanco, Anna Chlumsky

1/4

Dascha Polanco arrives for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on September 22, 2019. The actor turns 40 on December 3. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius. They include: Advertisement

-- Civil War-era Gen. George B. McClellan in 1826

-- U.S. Weather Bureau meteorologist Cleveland Abbe in 1838

-- English novelist Joseph Conrad in 1857

-- Singer Andy Williams in 1927

-- French film director Jean-Luc Godard in 1930

-- Former race car driver Bobby Allison in 1937 (age 85)

File Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Ozzy Osbourne in 1948 (age 74)

-- Former race car driver Rick Mears in 1951 (age 71)

-- Olympic gold medal skier Franz Klammer in 1953 (age 69)

-- Actor Mel Smith in 1952

-- Actor Daryl Hannah in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor Julianne Moore in 1960 (age 62)

-- Olympic figure skater Katarina Witt in 1965 (age 57)

-- Singer Montell Jordan in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Brendan Fraser in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Holly Marie Combs in 1973 (age 49)

-- Actor Tiffany Haddish in 1979 (age 43)

Advertisement

-- Actor Jenna Dewan in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor Anna Chlumsky in 1980 (age 42)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Actor Brian Bonsall in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Dascha Polanco in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Amanda Seyfried in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Jake T. Austin in 1994 (age 28)

-- Rapper Lil Baby, born Dominique Armani Jones, in 1994 (age 28)