Britney Spears musical to open on Broadway in June 2023

1/6

"Once Upon a One More Time," a new musical based on the music of Britney Spears (pictured), set its opening night. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Once Upon a One More Time, a new musical inspired by the music of Britney Spears, is coming to Broadway in 2023. The show will begin previews May 13, 2023, at Marquis Theatre in New York, and officially open June 22. Advertisement

Once Upon a One More Time reimagines fairy tale characters like Cinderella, Snow White and the Little Mermaid with a feminist twist. The musical features dozens of Spears' songs, including "Oops! I Did It Again," "Lucky," "Circus" and "Toxic."

The production is choreographed and directed by Keone and Mari Madrid, with an original story by Jon Hartmere.

David Leveaux serves as creative consultant, with scenic design by Anna Fleischle, costume and hair design by Loren Elstein, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Andrew Keister and projection design by Sven Ortel.

Casting has yet to be announced.

Once Upon a One More Time had its world premiere at Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C., in 2021.

Spears is not involved in the musical.

Pop icon Britney Spears turns 41: a look back

Security personnel keep a watchful eye on zealous fans as Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of "Drive Me Crazy" in New York City on September 28, 1999. Earlier that year, Spears' "Baby One More Time" topped the Billboard singles and albums charts. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo