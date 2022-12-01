Trending
Dec. 1, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 1: Riz Ahmed, Sarah Silverman

By UPI Staff
Riz Ahmed attends the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of "Sound of Metal" at the Winter Garden Theatre in Canada on September 6, 2019. The actor turns 40 on December 1. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/cc91b72197b5f7b1a7a44a5809f9f71c/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Riz Ahmed attends the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of "Sound of Metal" at the Winter Garden Theatre in Canada on September 6, 2019. The actor turns 40 on December 1. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- French wax-figure sculptor Marie Tussaud in 1761

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Walter Alston in 1911

-- Singer/actor Mary Martin in 1913

-- Singer Lou Rawls in 1933

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Lee Trevino in 1939 (age 83)

-- Comedian Richard Pryor in 1940

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member John Densmore in 1944 (age 78)

-- Singer/actor Bette Midler in 1945 (age 77)

-- Actor Treat Williams in 1951 (age 71)

-- Actor Deep Roy in 1957 (age 65)

-- Model Carol Alt in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor Golden Brooks in 1970 (age 52)

-- Comedian Sarah Silverman in 1970 (age 52)

-- Matthew Shepard, University of Wyoming student killed because he was gay, in 1976

-- Actor Dean O'Gorman in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Riz Ahmed in 1982 (age 40)

-- Rapper Yolandi Visser in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actor Charles Michael Davis in 1984 (age 38)

-- Singer/actor Janelle Monae in 1985 (age 37)

-- Rock singer Tyler Joseph in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Zoe Kravitz in 1988 (age 34)

-- TV personality/animal conservationist Robert Irwin in 2003 (age 19)

