Entertainment News
Nov. 30, 2022 / 9:24 AM

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West settle divorce; rapper to pay child support

By Annie Martin
1/5
Kim Kardashian (pictured) and Kanye West finalized their split, with West to pay $200,000 per month in child support. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/d17a6b04e749a6c56b9108ffb8a24f5f/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Kim Kardashian (pictured) and Kanye West finalized their split, with West to pay $200,000 per month in child support. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Former couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reached a settlement in their divorce.

People reported Tuesday that Kardashian, 42, and West, 45, finalized their split nearly two years after Kardashian filed for divorce.

Kardashian and West will share physical and legal custody of their four children, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

West will pay Kardashian $200,000 per month in child support and will also be responsible for half of the children's medical, educational and security expenses.

Both Kardashian and West waived spousal support.

E! News said the settlement was uncontested and in accordance with the former couple's prenup.

Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

In September, West apologized to Kardashian for "any stress" he's caused since their split during an interview on Good Morning America.

"This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger," he said. "I need this person to be less stressed and of best sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children at the end of the day."

Moments from Kim Kardashian's career

Kim Kardashian attends the SeenON.com launch party in Los Angeles on December 6, 2006. Kardashian later reminisced about a trip she and Paris Hilton took to Ibiza in 2006. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

