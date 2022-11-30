Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 30, 2022 / 11:08 AM

Jenna Bush Hager wants to set up Hoda Kotb: 'It needs to be the right guy'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Hoda Kotb discussed her love life on "Watch What Happens Live." File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c12ab89f0f86df1d7f9b9503e2ab1546/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Hoda Kotb discussed her love life on "Watch What Happens Live." File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Jenna Bush Hager still wants to set up her Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb on a date.

Kotb, 58, and Hager, 41, discussed Kotb's love life during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Advertisement

Kotb and Hager first mentioned the prospect of Hager setting up Kotb on Today in October following Kotb's split from her fiancé Joel Schiffman.

On Tuesday, Kotb said Hager has yet to set her up on a date.

"Have I gone on any dates since Jenna said she was going to set me up? Not yet," she said. "But I'm saying 'yet,' because I actually think ... Jenna's got a real good track record of setting people up. There's someone who got married as a result of a Jenna set up."

"It needs to be the right guy," Hager added. "For Hoda."

Kotb then reflected on her split from Schiffman.

"You want what's best for your kids," the star said. "I'm not sure that every relationship is meant to go all the way. I think that some are meant to be ... I do like that 'for a reason, for a season or a lifetime,' right?"

Advertisement

"And sometimes people stay in something because they feel like they should. I think sometimes you just have to kind of use your voice," she added.

Kotb announced in January that she and Schiffman had called off their engagement.

Kotb has two daughters, Haley Joy, 5, and Hope Catherine, 3.

Read More

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West settle divorce; rapper to pay child support 'Emily in Paris': Lily Collins faces tough choices in Season 3 trailer 'Shrinking' teaser: Jason Segel, Harrison Ford star in Apple TV+ series What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift among Spotify's most-streamed artists in 2022
Music // 11 minutes ago
Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift among Spotify's most-streamed artists in 2022
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Spotify released its 2022 Wrapped recap for users and announced its top artists of the year.
'Christina in the Country' with Christina Hall coming to HGTV in January
TV // 43 minutes ago
'Christina in the Country' with Christina Hall coming to HGTV in January
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "Christina in the Country," a new series featuring former "Flip or Flop" star Christina Hall, will premiere on HGTV in January.
'Drag Race U.K.' winner Danny Beard finds the 'absurd' in gender
Entertainment News // 51 minutes ago
'Drag Race U.K.' winner Danny Beard finds the 'absurd' in gender
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Danny Beard has been crowned the Season 4 winner of 'RuPaul's Drag Race U.K.,' but the performer said the road to the winner's circle had some unexpected difficulties.
'Shrinking' teaser: Jason Segel, Harrison Ford star in Apple TV+ series
TV // 1 hour ago
'Shrinking' teaser: Jason Segel, Harrison Ford star in Apple TV+ series
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "Shrinking," a comedy series from "Ted Lasso" co-creator Bill Lawrence and starring Jason Segel, is coming to Apple TV+.
Emma Thompson: I 'so get' the enduring appeal of 'Love Actually'
TV // 2 hours ago
Emma Thompson: I 'so get' the enduring appeal of 'Love Actually'
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- "Love Actually" co-stars Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Bill Nighy, Laura Linney, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Olivia Olson all reminisced about making the iconic holiday rom-com on an ABC special Tuesday.
'Emily in Paris': Lily Collins faces tough choices in Season 3 trailer
TV // 2 hours ago
'Emily in Paris': Lily Collins faces tough choices in Season 3 trailer
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "Emily in Paris," a romantic comedy series starring Lily Collins, will return for a third season on Netflix.
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West settle divorce; rapper to pay child support
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West settle divorce; rapper to pay child support
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finalized their split, with West to pay $200,000 per month in child support.
Ryan Eggold, Isaiah Mustafa land roles in new Alex Cross series
TV // 3 hours ago
Ryan Eggold, Isaiah Mustafa land roles in new Alex Cross series
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "New Amsterdam" actor Ryan Eggold and "Shadowhunters" star Isaiah Mustafa have joined the cast of Prime Video's crime drama, "Cross."
Ed Helms to co-star with Jennifer Garner in Netflix's 'Family Leave' film
Movies // 4 hours ago
Ed Helms to co-star with Jennifer Garner in Netflix's 'Family Leave' film
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Ed Helms has signed on for a role in the Netflix comedy movie, "Family Leave."
Steve Martin, Martin Short to guest host 'Saturday Night Live'
TV // 4 hours ago
Steve Martin, Martin Short to guest host 'Saturday Night Live'
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Steve Martin and Martin Short are set to guest host the Dec. 10 episode of "Saturday Night Live" in New York City.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jennifer Beals: 'L Word' departure makes 'space for other stories'
Jennifer Beals: 'L Word' departure makes 'space for other stories'
Hailey Bieber says she has a large ovarian cyst
Hailey Bieber says she has a large ovarian cyst
Caroline Catz: Nobody's ever tired of 'Doc Martin'
Caroline Catz: Nobody's ever tired of 'Doc Martin'
'Wednesday' breaks Netflix viewership record
'Wednesday' breaks Netflix viewership record
AMC Networks plans 'large-scale layoffs' as CEO steps down
AMC Networks plans 'large-scale layoffs' as CEO steps down
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement