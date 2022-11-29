Famous birthdays for Nov. 29: Gemma Chan, Diane Ladd

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.
They include:
-- Austrian physicist Christian Doppler in 1803
-- Author Louisa May Alcott in 1832
-- Chinese Empress Dowager Tz'u Hsi in 1835
-- English electrical engineer John Fleming in 1849
-- Irish novelist C.S. Lewis in 1898
-- Author Madeleine L'Engle in 1918
-- Sports broadcasting legend Vin Scully in 1927
-- Former French President Jacques Chirac in 1932
-- British blues musician John Mayall in 1933 (age 89)
-- Actor Diane Ladd in 1935 (age 87)
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Denny Doherty in 1940
-- Musician/composerMusician/composer Chuck Mangione in 1940 (age 82)
-- Comedian Garry Shandling in 1949
-- Filmmaker Joel Coen in 1954 (age 68)
-- Comedian Howie Mandel in 1955 (age 67)
-- Janet Napolitano, former U.S. secretary of Homeland Security, in 1957 (age 65)
-- U.S. Ambassador/former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel in 1959 (age 63)
-- Actor Cathy Moriarty in 1960 (age 62)
-- Actor Kim Delaney in 1961 (age 61)
-- Actor Tom Sizemore in 1961 (age 61)
-- Actor Andrew McCarthy in 1962 (age 60)
-- Actor Don Cheadle in 1964 (age 58)
-- Singer Jonathan Knight in 1968 (age 54)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Mariano Rivera in 1969 (age 53)
-- Actor Brian Baumgartner in 1972 (age 50)
-- Actor Anna Faris in 1976 (age 46)
-- Actor Chadwick Boseman in 1976
-- Actor Lauren German in 1978 (age 44)
-- Rapper The Game, born Jayceon Terrell Taylor, in 1979 (age 43)
-- Actor Gemma Chan in 1982 (age 40)
-- Actor Diego Boneta in 1990 (age 32)
-- Actor Laura Marano in 1995 (age 27)