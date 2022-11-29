Trending
Nov. 29, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 29: Gemma Chan, Diane Ladd

By UPI Staff
Gemma Chan attends the photocall of the movie "Eternals" during the 16th Rome Film Fest on October 24, 2021, in Rome. The actor turns 40 on November 29.
Gemma Chan attends the photocall of the movie "Eternals" during the 16th Rome Film Fest on October 24, 2021, in Rome. The actor turns 40 on November 29. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- Austrian physicist Christian Doppler in 1803

-- Author Louisa May Alcott in 1832

-- Chinese Empress Dowager Tz'u Hsi in 1835

-- English electrical engineer John Fleming in 1849

-- Irish novelist C.S. Lewis in 1898

-- Author Madeleine L'Engle in 1918

-- Sports broadcasting legend Vin Scully in 1927

-- Former French President Jacques Chirac in 1932

-- British blues musician John Mayall in 1933 (age 89)

-- Actor Diane Ladd in 1935 (age 87)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Denny Doherty in 1940

-- Musician/composerMusician/composer Chuck Mangione in 1940 (age 82)

-- Comedian Garry Shandling in 1949

-- Filmmaker Joel Coen in 1954 (age 68)

-- Comedian Howie Mandel in 1955 (age 67)

-- Janet Napolitano, former U.S. secretary of Homeland Security, in 1957 (age 65)

-- U.S. Ambassador/former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor Cathy Moriarty in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor Kim Delaney in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Tom Sizemore in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Andrew McCarthy in 1962 (age 60)

-- Actor Don Cheadle in 1964 (age 58)

-- Singer Jonathan Knight in 1968 (age 54)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Mariano Rivera in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Brian Baumgartner in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Anna Faris in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Chadwick Boseman in 1976

-- Actor Lauren German in 1978 (age 44)

-- Rapper The Game, born Jayceon Terrell Taylor, in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Gemma Chan in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Diego Boneta in 1990 (age 32)

-- Actor Laura Marano in 1995 (age 27)

Read More

Movie review: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' provokes intrigue and emotion 'White Noise' trailer: Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig try to escape disaster Ryan Reynolds to host 'Just For Laughs London' next spring

