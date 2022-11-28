Trending
Entertainment News
Nov. 28, 2022 / 10:11 AM

Teddi Mellencamp on Lisa Vanderpump: 'We made peace'

By Annie Martin
Teddi Mellencamp discussed where she stands with her former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" co-star Lisa Vanderpump following their feud. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/e0eb5d439c27c6dcd4d37e253239a0f1/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Teddi Mellencamp discussed where she stands with her former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" co-star Lisa Vanderpump following their feud. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Teddi Mellencamp says she's "made peace" with her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Lisa Vanderpump.

Mellencamp, 41, discussed where she stands with Vanderpump, 62, during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Mellencamp and Vanderpump clashed in RHOBH Season 9 over "Puppygate," a scandal where their co-star Dorit Kemsley accused Vanderpump of leaking stories to the press after a dog she adopted from Vanderpump's organization ended up at a shelter.

Mellencamp said on her Two Ts in a Pod podcast in June that she had "a nice conversation" with Vanderpump at an after-party for the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

On WWHL, Mellencamp was asked if she's spoken to Vanderpump since.

"I don't necessarily say we made amends," she said. "We made peace that we don't need to talk about it anymore. We moved past that discussion."

Mellencamp then addressed the possibility of Vanderpump making up with Kyle Richards, who fell out with Vanderpump after she confronted her about Puppygate.

"In regards to Kyle and Lisa, I feel like if they actually were together they probably could. I think Kyle is pretty easy to forgive in general," Mellencamp said.

Mellencamp confirmed her exit from RHOBH in September 2020.

RHOBH today stars Richards, Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Stracke and Diana Jenkins, and completed its 12th season on Bravo in October.

