Nov. 28, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 28: Jon Stewart, S. Epatha Merkerson

By UPI Staff
Jon Stewart participates in a press event to highlight the PACT Act at the U.S. Capitol on March 2. The TV personality turns 60 on November 28. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/e348ab2bf16386de9c40d1091c676a78/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- English poet William Blake in 1757

-- Architect Henry Bacon, designer of the Lincoln Memorial, in 1866

-- Motown Records founder/Rock and Roll Hall of fame member Berry Gordy in 1929 (age 93)

-- Oscar winner/Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer/composer Randy Newman in 1943 (age 79)

-- Bandleader Paul Shaffer in 1949 (age 73)

-- Actor Ed Harris in 1950 (age 72)

-- Astronaut Barbara Morgan in 1951 (age 71)

-- Actor S. Epatha Merkerson in 1952 (age 70)

-- Actor Judd Nelson in 1959 (age 63)

-- Fashion designer John Galliano in 1960 (age 62)

-- Movie director Alfonso Cuaron in 1961 (age 61)

-- Comedian/TV host Jon Stewart in 1962 (age 60)

-- Model Anna Nicole Smith in 1967

-- Actor Aimee Garcia in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Alan Ritchson in 1982 (age 40)

-- Rapper/actor Trey Songz, born Tremaine Neverson, in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actor Karen Gillan in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor Joe Cole in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Bryshere Gray in 1993 (age 29)

What to stream Thanksgiving weekend: Macy's parade, 'Guardians of the Galaxy' No Season 5 for 'Westworld' on HBO

