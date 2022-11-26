Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 26, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 26: Natasha Bedingfield, Peter Facinelli

By UPI Staff
1/3
Natasha Bedingfield arrives on the red carpet before the annual Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 7, 2015. The singer turns 41 on November 26. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/7786cd0daea6a1c87fdde2e70b96c287/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Natasha Bedingfield arrives on the red carpet before the annual Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 7, 2015. The singer turns 41 on November 26. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

Advertisement

-- German composer Johannes Bach in 1604

-- English clergyman/college benefactor John Harvard in 1607

-- Surgeon/women's rights leader Mary Walker Edwards in 1832

-- Air conditioning engineer Willis Carrier in 1876

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Lefty Gomez in 1908

-- French playwright Eugene Ionesco in 1909

-- TV journalist Eric Sevareid in 1912

-- Cartoonist Charles Schulz in 1922

-- Argentine pacifist/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Adolfo Perez Esquivel in 1931 (age 91)

File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI

-- Impressionist Rich Little in 1938 (age 84)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Tina Turner in 1939 (age 83)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member John McVie in 1945 (age 77)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Art Shell in 1946 (age 76)

-- Author James Dashner in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Peter Facinelli in 1973 (age 49)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Advertisement

-- DJ Khaled in 1975 (age 47)

-- Singer Natasha Bedingfield in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Robert Raco in 1989 (age 33)

-- Singer/actor Rita Ora in 1990 (age 32)

-- Actor Aubrey Omari Joseph in 1997 (age 25)

-- Actor Luka Sabbat in 1997 (age 25)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

Brandy, Rita Ora set for 'The Pocketwatch' Taylor Swift scores leading 4 MTV Europe Music Awards Grammys: Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, Adele lead 2023 nominations

Latest Headlines

Lizzo concert special to premiere on HBO Max Dec. 31
Music // 12 hours ago
Lizzo concert special to premiere on HBO Max Dec. 31
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- HBO Max has announced it plans to air "Lizzo: Live in Concert" on Dec. 31.
Agatha Christie's 'The Mousetrap' heading to Broadway
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
Agatha Christie's 'The Mousetrap' heading to Broadway
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Agatha Christie's stage thriller, "The Mousetrap," is set to make its Broadway premiere next year.
Jennifer Lopez announces new musical project 'This is Me ... Now'
Music // 15 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez announces new musical project 'This is Me ... Now'
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Pop star Jennifer Lopez announced she is working on a new musical project Friday.
Famous birthdays for Nov. 25: Christina Applegate, the Bush twins
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 25: Christina Applegate, the Bush twins
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Actor Christina Applegate turns 51 and the Bush twins turn 41, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 25.
French bulldog wins Best in Show at the National Dog Show in Philly
TV // 1 day ago
French bulldog wins Best in Show at the National Dog Show in Philly
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Winston, a French bulldog, was named Best in Show, at the 2022 National Dog Show Thursday.
Santa, Mariah Carey wrap Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Santa, Mariah Carey wrap Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Lea Michele opened the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday in New York by singing "Don't Rain on My Parade" from her Broadway musical, Funny Girl.
Michelle Dockery, Nicholas Pinnock to star in BBC's ska series 'This Town'
TV // 1 day ago
Michelle Dockery, Nicholas Pinnock to star in BBC's ska series 'This Town'
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- "Downton Abbey" Michelle Dockery and "Life" actor Nicholas Pinnock are teaming up for a new BBC series called "This Town."
Linda Blair, Ray Parker Jr. exit 'Masked Singer'
TV // 1 day ago
Linda Blair, Ray Parker Jr. exit 'Masked Singer'
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- "The Exorcist" icon Linda Blair and "Ghostbusters" singer Ray Parker Jr. departed "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday night.
Famous birthdays for Nov. 24: Colin Hanks, Sarah Hyland
Entertainment News // 2 days ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 24: Colin Hanks, Sarah Hyland
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Actor Colin Hanks turns 45 and actor Sarah Hyland turns 32, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 24.
What to stream Thanksgiving weekend: Macy's parade, 'Guardians of the Galaxy'
Entertainment News // 2 days ago
What to stream Thanksgiving weekend: Macy's parade, 'Guardians of the Galaxy'
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- "The Noel Diary," "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," "12 Days of Christmas Eve," Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, "Andor" and "We're Here" are among the streaming entertainment options on Thanksgiving weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'L Word: Generation Q' cast discusses unexpected Season 3 directions
'L Word: Generation Q' cast discusses unexpected Season 3 directions
French bulldog wins Best in Show at the National Dog Show in Philly
French bulldog wins Best in Show at the National Dog Show in Philly
Santa, Mariah Carey wrap Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Santa, Mariah Carey wrap Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Famous birthdays for Nov. 25: Christina Applegate, the Bush twins
Famous birthdays for Nov. 25: Christina Applegate, the Bush twins
Jennifer Lopez announces new musical project 'This is Me ... Now'
Jennifer Lopez announces new musical project 'This is Me ... Now'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement