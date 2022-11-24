Trending
Nov. 24, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 24: Colin Hanks, Sarah Hyland

By UPI Staff
1/3
Colin Hanks attends the premiere of "Jumanji: The Next Level" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on December 9, 2019. The actor turns 45 on November 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- Zachary Taylor, 12th president of the United States, in 1784

-- Architect Cass Gilbert, who designed the U.S. Supreme Court building, in 1859

-- Painter Henri Toulouse-Lautrec in 1864

-- Ragtime composer Scott Joplin in 1868

-- Lecturer and author Dale Carnegie in 1888

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Oscar Robertson in 1938 (age 84)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Donald "Duck" Dunn in 1941

-- Drummer Pete Best in 1941 (age 81)

-- Comedian Billy Connolly in 1942 (age 80)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member/former mayor of Detroit Dave Bing in 1943 (age 79)

-- Serial killer Ted Bundy in 1946

-- Actor Dwight Schultz in 1947 (age 75)

-- Actor Stanley Livingston in 1950 (age 72)

-- Actor Shirley Henderson in 1965 (age 57)

-- Actor Stephen Merchant in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Colin Hanks in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Katherine Heigl in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Gwilym Lee in 1983 (age 39)

-- Actor Sarah Hyland in 1990 (age 32)

