Famous birthdays for Nov. 24: Colin Hanks, Sarah Hyland

Colin Hanks attends the premiere of "Jumanji: The Next Level" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on December 9, 2019. The actor turns 45 on November 24.

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius. They include: Advertisement

-- Zachary Taylor, 12th president of the United States, in 1784

-- Architect Cass Gilbert, who designed the U.S. Supreme Court building, in 1859

-- Painter Henri Toulouse-Lautrec in 1864

-- Ragtime composer Scott Joplin in 1868

-- Lecturer and author Dale Carnegie in 1888

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Oscar Robertson in 1938 (age 84)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Donald "Duck" Dunn in 1941

-- Drummer Pete Best in 1941 (age 81)

-- Comedian Billy Connolly in 1942 (age 80)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member/former mayor of Detroit Dave Bing in 1943 (age 79)

-- Serial killer Ted Bundy in 1946

-- Actor Dwight Schultz in 1947 (age 75)

-- Actor Stanley Livingston in 1950 (age 72)

-- Actor Shirley Henderson in 1965 (age 57)

-- Actor Stephen Merchant in 1974 (age 48)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Colin Hanks in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Katherine Heigl in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Gwilym Lee in 1983 (age 39)

-- Actor Sarah Hyland in 1990 (age 32)