Nov. 23, 2022 / 4:02 PM

National Dog Show: How to watch, what to expect

By Patrick Hilsman

Nov. 23 (UPI) --

The National Dog Show will air on NBC at noon EST Thursday, immediately after the Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The National Dog Show began in 1879 as the Kennel Club of Philadelphia Dog Show and has been ongoing ever since, with a brief interruption between 1928 and 1932 due to the Great Depression.

NBC began airing the competition in 2002 and rebranded it as The National Dog Show.

Dogs will face off in seven categories from which one of each will be selected for further rounds. The categories are: sporting, terrier, hound, toy, working, non-sporting and herding.

Dogs will compete for Best in Breed before moving on to compete for First in Breed in the next round. The remaining dogs will vie for the title of Best in Show in the last rounds.

Mary Carillo, known for covering the Olympics for NBC, will join returning hosts John O'Hurley and David Frei.

How to watch

Time: Noon Thursday

Network: NBC

Streaming: Peacock, NBC Sports, NBC Sports App

Noah Wyle: 'Leverage' character Harry is flawed, but trying to be less so
TV // 48 minutes ago
Noah Wyle: 'Leverage' character Harry is flawed, but trying to be less so
NEW YORK, Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Noah Wyle says Harry, the shady lawyer he plays on "Leverage: Redemption," is a flawed man looking to be less flawed.
Peacock's 'Who Killed Jenni Rivera' investigates death of Mexican-American star
TV // 2 hours ago
Peacock's 'Who Killed Jenni Rivera' investigates death of Mexican-American star
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Peacock has announced a new series "Who Killed Jenni Rivera," celebrating the life and investigating the mysterious death of the Mexican-American superstar.
Lauren Graham reflects on 'Gilmore Girls,' storytelling in 'Have I Told You This Already'
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Lauren Graham reflects on 'Gilmore Girls,' storytelling in 'Have I Told You This Already'
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- "Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" actress Lauren Graham sat down with "CBS Mornings" to discuss her new book "Have I Told You This Already: Stories I Don't Want to Forget to Remember."
Zach Shallcross skydives in 'Bachelor' Season 27 sneak peak
TV // 5 hours ago
Zach Shallcross skydives in 'Bachelor' Season 27 sneak peak
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- ABC has released a sneak peak at Season 27 of "The Bachelor," which will be lead by "The Bachelorette" Season 19 contestant Zach Shallcross.
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: How to watch, what to expect
TV // 6 hours ago
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: How to watch, what to expect
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air live from New York City on Thursday.
Google celebrates Mexican American actress Myrtle Gonzalez with a Doodle
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Google celebrates Mexican American actress Myrtle Gonzalez with a Doodle
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Mexican American actress Myrtle Gonzalez with a Doodle on Wednesday.
Adam Devine: 'Pitch Perfect' series inspired by Marvel's 'Loki'
TV // 12 hours ago
Adam Devine: 'Pitch Perfect' series inspired by Marvel's 'Loki'
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Adam Devine, Flula Borg, Jameela Jamil, Sarah Hyland and creator Megan Amram discuss how "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin" expands the movie franchise's goofy villain. It premieres Wednesday on Peacock.
Famous birthdays for Nov. 23, Miley Cyrus, Page Kennedy
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 23, Miley Cyrus, Page Kennedy
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Singer Miley Cyrus turns 30 and actor Page Kennedy turns 46, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 23.
What to watch: Festive holiday movies, shows
Movies // 13 hours ago
What to watch: Festive holiday movies, shows
NEW YORK, Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The Thanksgiving turkey hasn't even been carved yet, but there are already signs of Christmas everywhere, especially on television. 
'Sister Wives' star Mykelti Brown Padron gives birth to twin baby boys
Entertainment News // 23 hours ago
'Sister Wives' star Mykelti Brown Padron gives birth to twin baby boys
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The daughter of Sister Wives stars Kody and Christine Brown, Mykelti Brown Padron, and her husband Antonio Padron, have announced the birth of twins.
