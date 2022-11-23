National Dog Show: How to watch, what to expect

Nov. 23 (UPI) --

Thanksgiving Football is overrated... It's time to bring the family together for The National Dog Show! Advertisement Thanksgiving should be stuffed with food, fun, and FURRY FRIENDS! Tune in for the National Dog Show tomorrow at noon on NBC 10! pic.twitter.com/X3KBGXz1EW— National Dog Show (@TheNatlDogShow) November 23, 2022

The National Dog Show will air on NBC at noon EST Thursday, immediately after the Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The National Dog Show began in 1879 as the Kennel Club of Philadelphia Dog Show and has been ongoing ever since, with a brief interruption between 1928 and 1932 due to the Great Depression.

NBC began airing the competition in 2002 and rebranded it as The National Dog Show.

Dogs will face off in seven categories from which one of each will be selected for further rounds. The categories are: sporting, terrier, hound, toy, working, non-sporting and herding.

Thanksgiving is almost here which means so is the @TheNatlDogShow! Take a look at the 3 new breeds participating in 2022's National Dog Show. pic.twitter.com/jlsdtTKMEp— TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 23, 2022

Dogs will compete for Best in Breed before moving on to compete for First in Breed in the next round. The remaining dogs will vie for the title of Best in Show in the last rounds.

Mary Carillo, known for covering the Olympics for NBC, will join returning hosts John O'Hurley and David Frei.

How to watch

Time: Noon Thursday

Network: NBC

Streaming: Peacock, NBC Sports, NBC Sports App