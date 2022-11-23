Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 23, 2022 / 7:49 AM

Google celebrates Mexican American actress Myrtle Gonzalez with a Doodle

By UPI Staff
Google is celebrating Mexican American actress Myrtle Gonzalez with a Doodle on Wednesday. Screenshot from <a href="https://www.google.com/doodles/celebrating-myrtle-gonzalez">Google</a>
Google is celebrating Mexican American actress Myrtle Gonzalez with a Doodle on Wednesday. Screenshot from Google

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Myrtle Gonzalez, one of the first Latina actresses to break into Hollywood, with a Doodle on Wednesday.

The Mexican American actress starred in 80 silent films from 1913 to 1917. One of her most popular films, The Level, was released on this day in 1914.

Advertisement

Born on Sept. 28, 1891 in Los Angeles, Gonzalez grew up singing in church, charity events and in local plays. She joined a silent motion picture studio called Vitagraph Company of America and acted in her first film, The Yellow Streak, when movies started to be produced in Los Angeles instead of New York. She moved to Universal Studios a few years later and acted in The Secret of the Swamp and The Girl of Lost Lake.

Throughout her career, she played a lot of characters who lived in the wilderness and had to deal with harsh weather. Today's Doodle, illustrated by artist Ana Ramirez Gonzalez, shows the actress wearing a rust-colored coat while standing in snow in front of green mountains. This was inspired by a movie where the actress once filmed in three feet of snow.

Advertisement

"Gonzalez was proud of her Hispanic heritage, and throughout her career, she played strong women who persevered through adversity with strength and dignity," Google said.

Google recently celebrated the life of scientist Marie Tharp, who was the first woman to map the ocean floor in her work with the Lamont Geological Observatory in New York.

Read More

Veterans Day Google Doodle celebrates those who served in U.S. armed forces Google Doodle celebrates West African dish jollof rice Famous birthdays for Nov. 23, Miley Cyrus, Page Kennedy

Latest Headlines

Adam Devine: 'Pitch Perfect' series inspired by Marvel's 'Loki'
TV // 4 hours ago
Adam Devine: 'Pitch Perfect' series inspired by Marvel's 'Loki'
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Adam Devine, Flula Borg, Jameela Jamil, Sarah Hyland and creator Megan Amram discuss how "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin" expands the movie franchise's goofy villain.
Famous birthdays for Nov. 23, Miley Cyrus, Page Kennedy
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 23, Miley Cyrus, Page Kennedy
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Singer Miley Cyrus turns 30 and actor Page Kennedy turns 46, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 23.
What to watch: Festive holiday movies, shows
Movies // 5 hours ago
What to watch: Festive holiday movies, shows
NEW YORK, Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The Thanksgiving turkey hasn't even been carved yet, but there are already signs of Christmas everywhere, especially on television. 
'Sister Wives' star Mykelti Brown Padron gives birth to twin baby boys
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
'Sister Wives' star Mykelti Brown Padron gives birth to twin baby boys
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The daughter of Sister Wives stars Kody and Christine Brown, Mykelti Brown Padron, and her husband Antonio Padron, have announced the birth of twins.
'The Great Nickmas Tree Sliming... Hosted by That Girl Lay Lay' will air Dec. 15
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
'The Great Nickmas Tree Sliming... Hosted by That Girl Lay Lay' will air Dec. 15
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon has announced that "The Great Nickmas Tree Sliming... Hosted by That Girl Lay Lay" will air on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. EST.
Spider-Man and Eminem face off on collectible comic cover
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
Spider-Man and Eminem face off on collectible comic cover
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Eminem faces off against Spider-Man in a collectible variant of the "The Amazing Spider-Man." Only 5,000 copies will be available to purchase.
BTS member RM teases solo album 'Indigo' in new video
Music // 18 hours ago
BTS member RM teases solo album 'Indigo' in new video
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- K-pop star RM shared an "identity film" for his forthcoming solo album, "Indigo."
'Women Talking,' 'Everything Everywhere' lead Spirit Award nominees
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Women Talking,' 'Everything Everywhere' lead Spirit Award nominees
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Film Independent announced the Independent Spirit Award Film nominees on Tuesday.
'Top Gun: Maverick' to come to Paramount+ before Christmas
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Top Gun: Maverick' to come to Paramount+ before Christmas
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the streaming date for "Top Gun: Maverick" on Tuesday.
'Kaleidoscope' featurette introduces non-linear Netflix series
TV // 19 hours ago
'Kaleidoscope' featurette introduces non-linear Netflix series
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- "Kaleidoscope," a heist drama from Eric Garcia and Ridley Scott starring Giancarlo Esposito, is coming to Netflix in January.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Dancing with the Stars' crowns Season 31 winner
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns Season 31 winner
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to federal prison
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to federal prison
Amy Schneider celebrates 'Jeopardy!' tournament of champions win
Amy Schneider celebrates 'Jeopardy!' tournament of champions win
Spider-Man and Eminem face off on collectible comic cover
Spider-Man and Eminem face off on collectible comic cover
Ryan Reynolds 'very excited' for baby No. 4 with Blake Lively
Ryan Reynolds 'very excited' for baby No. 4 with Blake Lively
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement