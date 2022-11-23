Famous birthdays for Nov. 23, Miley Cyrus, Page Kennedy

1/2

Miley Cyrus attends LACMA's Art+Film 10th annual gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 6, 2021. The singer turns 30 on November 23. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius. They include:

-- Franklin Pierce, 14th president of the United States, in 1804

-- U.S. outlaw Billy "The Kid" Bonney in 1859

-- Actor Boris Karloff in 1887

-- Comic actor Harpo Marx, born Adolph Arthur, of the Marx Brothers in 1888

-- Composer Johnny Mandel in 1925

-- Screenwriter Robert Towne in 1934 (age 88)

-- Actor Franco Nero in 1941 (age 81)

File Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI

-- Actor Susan Anspach in 1942

-- Radio personality Tom Joyner in 1949 (age 73)

-- Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer in 1950 (age 72)

-- Musician Bruce Hornsby in 1954 (age 68)

-- Television personality Robin Roberts in 1960 (age 62)

-- Entrepreneur John Schnatter in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Michelle Gomez in 1966 (age 56)

-- Television personality Chris Hardwick in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Page Kennedy in 1976 (age 46)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Television personality Nicole "Snookie" Polizzi in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor/singer Miley Cyrus in 1992 (age 30)

-- Actor Lia Marie Johnson in 1996 (age 26)

-- Actor Lonnie Chavis in 2007 (age 15)