Famous birthdays for Nov. 23, Miley Cyrus, Page Kennedy

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius. They include:
-- Franklin Pierce, 14th president of the United States, in 1804
-- U.S. outlaw Billy "The Kid" Bonney in 1859
-- Actor Boris Karloff in 1887
-- Comic actor Harpo Marx, born Adolph Arthur, of the Marx Brothers in 1888
-- Composer Johnny Mandel in 1925
-- Screenwriter Robert Towne in 1934 (age 88)
-- Actor Franco Nero in 1941 (age 81)
-- Actor Susan Anspach in 1942
-- Radio personality Tom Joyner in 1949 (age 73)
-- Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer in 1950 (age 72)
-- Musician Bruce Hornsby in 1954 (age 68)
-- Television personality Robin Roberts in 1960 (age 62)
-- Entrepreneur John Schnatter in 1961 (age 61)
-- Actor Michelle Gomez in 1966 (age 56)
-- Television personality Chris Hardwick in 1971 (age 51)
-- Actor Page Kennedy in 1976 (age 46)
-- Television personality Nicole "Snookie" Polizzi in 1987 (age 35)
-- Actor/singer Miley Cyrus in 1992 (age 30)
-- Actor Lia Marie Johnson in 1996 (age 26)
-- Actor Lonnie Chavis in 2007 (age 15)