1/5

That Girl Lay Lay, shown here at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, will host "The Great Nickmas Tree Sliming... Hosted by That Girl Lay Lay." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon's Great Nickmas Tree Sliming... Hosted by That Girl Lay Lay will air on Dec. 15. at 7 p.m. EST. The holiday special is hosted by That Girl Lay Lay and will feature appearances from Drew Barrymore, Keke Palmer, Hayley Kiyoko, Boss Baby Brody, and Elsa Marimba, along with performances by Tinashe, Pentatonix, and Good NEWZ Girls. Advertisement

"In The Great Nick's Tree Sliming... Hosted by That Girl Lay Lay, Lay Lay accidentally zaps Santa's sleigh out of the sky. Christmas will be cancelled unless Lay Lay, her celebrity friends and Nick stars help Santa fix the sleigh to deliver presents," reads a press release from Nickelodeon on Tuesday.

The celebrity appearances and musical performances will culminate "in the grand finale -- an epic Christmas Tree Sliming."

Nickelodeon released a trailer for the holiday special on Monday.