Nov. 22, 2022 / 7:55 AM

Ava DuVernay, Miky Lee win big at International Emmy Awards

By UPI News
1/5
Filmmaker Ava DuVernay of the U.S. holds her 2022 International Emmy Founders Award while standing with actors Blair Underwood (L) and Benjamin Bratt (R) at the 50th International Emmy Awards in New York City on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Filmmaker Ava DuVernay of the U.S. holds her 2022 International Emmy Founders Award while standing with actors Blair Underwood (L) and Benjamin Bratt (R) at the 50th International Emmy Awards in New York City on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences hosted the 50th International Emmy Awards in New York City on Monday.

The show celebrates creators and performers from all over the world, including the U.K., South Korea, Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand.

Hosted by Penn Jillette (Penn & Teller), big winners of the night included Yeonmo [The King's Affection,] which was the first Emmy for a Telenovela from South Korea and My Better World, which was the first Emmy for a Kids Program from South Africa.

In addition, Lou de Laâge won for Best Performance by an Actress for her role as Eugenie in Le Bal Des Folles [The Mad Women's Ball] and Dougray Scott won for Best Performance by an Actor for his role as detective Ray Lennox in Irvine Welsh's Crime.

Two special awards were presented during the show -- South Korean actor Song Joong-ki presented the Directorate Award to Miky Lee, Vice Chairwoman of CJ Group and actors Blair Underwood and Benjamin Bratt presented the Founders Award to writer, director and producer Ava DuVernay.

Other winners include Sex Education Season 3 (U.K.) for Best Comedy, Love on the Spectrum Season 2 (Australia) for Best Non-Scripted Entertainment, Enfants de Daech, les damnés de la guerre [Iraq's Lost Generation] (France) for Best Documentary and Buscando A Frida for Best Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program.

"Television around the world has really come of age," said International Academy President & CEO Bruce Paisner. "What is especially gratifying on this 50th anniversary is seeing the number of countries globally which produce world class television programs and personalities, and win Emmys."

The full list of winners can be found on the official International Academy website.

