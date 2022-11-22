Trending
Nov. 22, 2022 / 1:14 PM

Billy Porter to be honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Patrick Hilsman
Billy Porter, seen here at the New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala in New York City on September 28th, 2022, will be getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/96457c8c82b4d20d70af40fda4b351a4/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Billy Porter, seen here at the New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala in New York City on September 28th, 2022, will be getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Actor, singer, director and author Billy Porter will be honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Dec. 1.

"We are thrilled to be honoring award-winning actor Billy Porter with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His performances leave everyone wanting more," said Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez.

Porter won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of the character Pray Tell in FX's series Pose. Porter portrayed Behold Chablis on American Horror Story's eighth season, he narrated the four-part HBO mini-series Equal, and appeared in Amazon Prime's Cinderella remake and appeared in the second season of Jordan Peele's remake of the Twilight Zone.

A seasoned theater actor, Porter won the 2013 Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Tony Awards for Best Actor in a Musical, for his portrayal of Lola in Kinky Boots. Porter also won a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. As well as being an accomplished actor, Porter has also released a series of musical singles including, "Stranger Things," "Love Yourself," "Finally Ready" with the Shapeshifters and "For What it's Worth," a song encouraging voter participation.

Porter has also directed multiple theater productions including a recreation of The Wiz, the musical review Signed Sealed Delivered: The Music of Stevie Wonder, and Being Alive, a production developed from one of his own concepts.

