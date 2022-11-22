Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 22, 2022 / 11:48 AM

Sinbad learning to walk again after stroke: 'I will not stop fighting'

By Annie Martin
Sinbad's family gave an update two years after the actor and comedian had an ischemic stroke. File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/bdc79913797cf75cec7d71d2eb5b9e55/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sinbad's family gave an update two years after the actor and comedian had an ischemic stroke. File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Sinbad is learning to walk again in the wake of his stroke.

The actor and comedian's family gave a health update Monday, two years after Sinbad had an ischemic stroke.

Advertisement

Sinbad suffered a stroke in October 2020 after a blood clot traveled from his heart to his brain. He underwent a thrombectomy but another blood clot formed and he had to have a second surgery.

The actor's brain then started to swell and he underwent a craniotomy to relieve the pressure and reduce swelling. Doctors then discovered a bleed and placed the star in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator.

"It would be weeks before he would open his eyes, speak, or show signs of basic mobility. It wasn't long before we realized he couldn't move his left side or simply hold his head up. The more time passed the more the family learned how much had been lost," the family said.

Sinbad was weaned off the ventilator over the next few months and started physical, occupational and speech therapy in May 2021. The actor returned home in July of that year and has made "remarkable" progress in his recovery.

Advertisement

"He continues to receive therapy, fighting for every inch," the family said. "Limbs that were said to be 'dead' are coming alive and he's taking the steps necessary to learn to walk again. In his own words, 'I am not done. I will not stop fighting until I can walk across the stage again.' And neither will we."

Sinbad's family shared a donation page for his medical expenses, saying insurance does not cover the full costs of the actor's therapy.

"The family believes, without exception, Sinbad is here because of the multitude of prayers from all who know and love him. We are eternally grateful," the family said. "Every outpouring of love and the memories of how he has touched all of you have not gone unheard, unseen, or unfelt. Thank you. You have lifted his spirits along the way and inspired the entire family."

Read More

Amy Schneider celebrates 'Jeopardy!' tournament of champions win 'Dancing with the Stars' crowns Season 31 winner Justin Bieber wishes wife Hailey a happy 26th birthday: 'You make life magic' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'White Noise' trailer: Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig try to escape disaster
Movies // 20 minutes ago
'White Noise' trailer: Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig try to escape disaster
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- "White Noise," a new film directed by Noah Baumbach and starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, is coming to Netflix.
Amy Schneider celebrates 'Jeopardy!' tournament of champions win
TV // 1 hour ago
Amy Schneider celebrates 'Jeopardy!' tournament of champions win
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Amy Schneider thanked her wife, Genevieve Davis, after emerging victorious in the "Jeopardy!" tournament of champions.
Justin Bieber wishes wife Hailey a happy 26th birthday: 'You make life magic'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Justin Bieber wishes wife Hailey a happy 26th birthday: 'You make life magic'
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Hailey Bieber and her husband, Justin Bieber, celebrated her 26th birthday in Japan.
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns Season 31 winner
TV // 2 hours ago
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns Season 31 winner
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Charli D'Amelio, Gabby Windey and Wayne Brady took part in the "Dancing with the Stars" Season 31 finale.
Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton to host New Year's Eve special for NBC
TV // 2 hours ago
Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton to host New Year's Eve special for NBC
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton will host the "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" special Dec. 31 on NBC.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' trailer shows Sully family take to the ocean
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Avatar: The Way of Water' trailer shows Sully family take to the ocean
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- "Avatar: The Way of Water," an "Avatar" sequel starring Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña, opens in theaters in December.
'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega: 'We need weirdos in the world'
TV // 3 hours ago
'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega: 'We need weirdos in the world'
NEW YORK, Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Jenna Ortega says her latest show, "Wednesday," is about a teen who is macabre and inappropriate, but also oddly relatable.
Ava DuVernay, Miky Lee win big at International Emmy Awards
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Ava DuVernay, Miky Lee win big at International Emmy Awards
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The International Emmys celebrate creators and performers from all over the world, including the U.K., South Korea, Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand.
Kumail Nanjiani: 'Chippendales' was inadvertently feminist
TV // 8 hours ago
Kumail Nanjiani: 'Chippendales' was inadvertently feminist
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22 (UPI) -- "Welcome to Chippendales" stars Kumail Nanjiani, Annaleigh Ashford and Murray Bartlett discuss the male strip club's feminist and entrepreneurial milestones.
Famous birthdays for Nov. 22: Mads Mikkelsen, Mark Ruffalo
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 22: Mads Mikkelsen, Mark Ruffalo
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Actor Mads Mikkelsen turns 57 and actor Mark Ruffalo turns 55, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 22.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to federal prison
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to federal prison
Final 'Avatar 2' trailer to premiere during Monday Night Football
Final 'Avatar 2' trailer to premiere during Monday Night Football
Jay Leno released from hospital following treatment for burn injuries
Jay Leno released from hospital following treatment for burn injuries
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns Season 31 winner
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns Season 31 winner
Amy Schneider celebrates 'Jeopardy!' tournament of champions win
Amy Schneider celebrates 'Jeopardy!' tournament of champions win
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement