Entertainment News
Nov. 22, 2022 / 11:22 AM

Justin Bieber wishes wife Hailey a happy 26th birthday: 'You make life magic'

By Annie Martin
Hailey Bieber (R) and her husband, Justin Bieber, celebrated her 26th birthday in Japan. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/1ba46f4ac5faace2889230412e2b1a3e/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Hailey Bieber (R) and her husband, Justin Bieber, celebrated her 26th birthday in Japan. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber is wishing his wife, model Hailey Bieber, a happy 26th birthday.

The 28-year-old singer marked the occasion Monday by dedicating a post to Hailey on Instagram.

Justin shared a slideshow of photos from his and Hailey's ongoing trip in Japan.

"HAPPY BIRFDAY (in Japan) TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING XOXO YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU. LOVE YOU BUMBUM," he captioned the post.

Justin and Hailey were joined by singer Justine Skye, who posted a photo of Hailey on Instagram Stories.

"@haileybieber what a beautiful birthday angel baby face!" Sky wrote.

Hailey Bieber and her husband, Justin Bieber, celebrated her 26th birthday in Japan. Photo by justineskye/Instagram Stories

Hailey thanked friends and fans for their well-wishes on her own account, noting that her birthday is Tuesday but that they were already celebrating due to the time difference.

"Thanks for all the early bday love but it's not until tomorrow," she said.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber married in September 2018. The couple dedicated loving tributes to each other on their fourth wedding anniversary this year.

"Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey @haileybieber .. thanks for making me better in every way," Justin wrote on Instagram.

Moments from Justin Bieber's career

Usher (L) and Bieber arrive at the Kids' Choice Awards on March 28, 2009 in Los Angeles. Later that year, Bieber's first album, "My World," would debut at No. 6 on Billboard's charts. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

