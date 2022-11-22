Famous birthdays for Nov. 22: Mads Mikkelsen, Mark Ruffalo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.
They include:
-- French explorer Rene-Robert Cavelier Sieur de La Salle in 1643
-- U.S. first lady Abigail Adams in 1744
-- English novelist George Eliot, born Mary Ann Evans, in 1819
-- French statesman/military leader Charles de Gaulle in 1890
-- Wiley Post, the first pilot to fly solo around the world, in 1898
-- Comedian Rodney Dangerfield in 1921
-- Actor Geraldine Page in 1924
-- Actor Robert Vaughn in 1932
-- Writer/director/Monty Python alum Terry Gilliam in 1940 (age 82)
-- Actor Tom Conti in 1941 (age 81)
-- Musician Jesse Colin Young in 1941 (age 81)
-- Guion S. Bluford Jr., the first Black astronaut in space, in 1942 (age 80)
-- Tennis star Billie Jean King in 1943 (age 79)
-- Photographer Mick Rock in 1948
-- Guitarist/actor Steven Van Zandt in 1950 (age 72)
-- Actor Richard Kind in 1956 (age 66)
-- Actor Jamie Lee Curtis in 1958 (age 64)
-- Actor Mariel Hemingway in 1961 (age 61)
-- Actor Mads Mikkelsen in 1965 (age 57)
-- Actor Michael K. Williams in 1966
-- Actor Mark Ruffalo in 1967 (age 55)
-- Tennis player Boris Becker in 1967 (age 55)
-- TV personality/drag queen Shangela, born Chantize Darius Jeremy Pierce, in 1981 (age 41)
-- Actor Scarlett Johansson in 1984 (age 38)
-- South African Olympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius in 1986 (age 36)
-- Actor Jamie Campbell Bower in 1988 (age 34)
-- Actor Dacre Montgomery in 1994 (age 28)
-- Actor Katherine McNamara in 1995 (age 27)
-- Model Hailey Baldwin in 1996 (age 26)
-- Actor/singer Auli'i Cravalho in 2000 (age 22)