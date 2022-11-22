Famous birthdays for Nov. 22: Mads Mikkelsen, Mark Ruffalo

1/3

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius. They include: Advertisement

-- French explorer Rene-Robert Cavelier Sieur de La Salle in 1643

-- U.S. first lady Abigail Adams in 1744

-- English novelist George Eliot, born Mary Ann Evans, in 1819

-- French statesman/military leader Charles de Gaulle in 1890

-- Wiley Post, the first pilot to fly solo around the world, in 1898

-- Comedian Rodney Dangerfield in 1921

-- Actor Geraldine Page in 1924

-- Actor Robert Vaughn in 1932

-- Writer/director/Monty Python alum Terry Gilliam in 1940 (age 82)

-- Actor Tom Conti in 1941 (age 81)

-- Musician Jesse Colin Young in 1941 (age 81)

-- Guion S. Bluford Jr., the first Black astronaut in space, in 1942 (age 80)

-- Tennis star Billie Jean King in 1943 (age 79)

-- Photographer Mick Rock in 1948

-- Guitarist/actor Steven Van Zandt in 1950 (age 72)

-- Actor Richard Kind in 1956 (age 66)

-- Actor Jamie Lee Curtis in 1958 (age 64)

-- Actor Mariel Hemingway in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Mads Mikkelsen in 1965 (age 57)

-- Actor Michael K. Williams in 1966

-- Actor Mark Ruffalo in 1967 (age 55)

-- Tennis player Boris Becker in 1967 (age 55)

-- TV personality/drag queen Shangela, born Chantize Darius Jeremy Pierce, in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Scarlett Johansson in 1984 (age 38)

-- South African Olympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Jamie Campbell Bower in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Dacre Montgomery in 1994 (age 28)

-- Actor Katherine McNamara in 1995 (age 27)

-- Model Hailey Baldwin in 1996 (age 26)

-- Actor/singer Auli'i Cravalho in 2000 (age 22)