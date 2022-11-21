Ryan Reynolds to host 'Just For Laughs London' next spring

1/4

Ryan Reynolds arrives at the Netflix World premiere of "The Adam Project" in New York City on Feb. 28, 2022. He'll soon be hosting the "Just for Laughs London" comedy festival in the U.K. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI. | License Photo

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Actor Ryan Reynolds will soon be seen in a new role as the host of the inaugural Just for Laughs London festival in the U.K. next year. The Deadpool star has been tapped for the fest, which takes place March 2 -5. It is the first time the comedy fest has been to Europe. The Toronto-based event operates much like a film festival with panel discussions, celebrity interviews and comedy club and arena stand-up shows. Advertisement

Craig Robinson will be one of the celebrity interviews and perform with his band, The Nasty Delicious. Popular TV host Graham Norton and Katherine Norton of The Duchess will host two of the arena shows, while screenwriter Richard Curtis (Notting Hill, Love Actually and Four Weddings and a Funeral) will host a comedy showcase.

Reggie Watts, Randy Feltface, Adam Buxton and Aisling Bea are all expected to perform. In previous festivals, British comedic talents like Jimmy Carr, Eddie Izzard, Tommy Tiernan, Nish Kumar and Sarah Millican have proven to be popular draws.

Advertisement London (UK)! For the first time we are bringing the Just For Laughs Festival to @TheO2 in March 2023. Public on sale will be this Thursday, November 24th at 10am GMT! Sign up to the Just For Laughs London newsletter for more details at https://t.co/gVewP8hNiN pic.twitter.com/zzq8cDG7pw— Just For Laughs (@justforlaughs) November 21, 2022

"Every year, without a doubt, the British contingent of comedians at JFL Montreal are one of the highlights of our event, which I credit to the comedians' distinctiveness, originality and a point of view unlike any other," Just for Laughs president Bruce Hills said in a statement.

"Now is the perfect time for us to bring our festival to shine the international spotlight on the incredible U.K. scene, while also bringing global comedy stars to join forces in producing one epic comedy celebration."

In partnership with ICM and comedian/actor Howie Mandel, the Just for Laughs festival has provided a showcase for now successful comedians including Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer, Ali Wong, Kumail Nanjiani, Pete Davidson, Colin Jost and Dave Chappelle.

Advertisement

Reynolds will also do an onstage interview, moderated by his Deadpool 2 co-star, actor Rob Delaney. Part of that conversation is likely to include his co-ownership of the Wrexham football club, which is the subject of the documentary "Welcome to Wrexham" now available on Hulu.

