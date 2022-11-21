Jay Leno released from hospital following treatment for burn injuries

Comedian Jay Leno poses with his care team as he is discharged from the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles. Photo courtesy of Grossman Burn Center.

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Comedian Jay Leno was released from the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles on Monday after suffering burns to his face, chest and hands in a gasoline fire earlier this month. The former Tonight Show host and current host of the CNBC series Jay Leno's Garage was discharged Monday after undergoing 10 days of burn treatment, according to the center, which also shared a new photo of Leno smiling with his care team. Advertisement

"Comedian Jay Leno was released from the Grossman Burn Center today," doctors said in a release on Monday. "After a 10-day stay at the facility, Jay will receive follow-up care at the Grossman Outpatient Burn Clinic for burns to his face, chest and hands he received during a fire at his home garage."

"I am pleased with Jay's progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery," Leno's physician Dr. Peter Grossman added.

Last Wednesday, Grossman said Leno, 72, underwent several surgeries to treat the "fairly significant" burns after one of the cars he was working on in his garage burst into flames on Nov. 12.

Advertisement

"Some of the burns to the face are a little deeper and a little more concerning. Right now they're in that progression of somewhere between deep second- and third-degree burns to the face," Grossman said, adding that Leno was treated with hyperbaric oxygen and aggressive surgical management.

"He seems to be a gentleman who really doesn't want to make a big deal of this," Grossman said during a press conference last week. "He wants to get back to work, that's what he does. I had to tell him that he needs to step back a bit and that these things take time."

Leno was scheduled to perform at the Financial Brand Forum -- a conference for senior marketing executives -- at the Aria Hotel and Resort in Las Vegas on Nov. 13, but had to cancel.

"Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes," his doctors added in their statement.

"He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday."