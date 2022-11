Famous birthdays for Nov. 21: Lorna Luft, Troy Aikman

1/3

Lorna Luft and Barry Manilow attend the premiere of "A Star is Born" at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on September 24, 2018. Luft turns 70 on November 21. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include: Advertisement

-- French author Francois-Marie Arouet, known as Voltaire, in 1694

-- Pope Benedict XV in 1854

-- Belgian painter Rene Magritte in 1898

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Stan Musial in 1920

-- Actor Joseph Campanella in 1924

-- Actor Laurence Luckinbill in 1934 (age 88)

-- Actor Marlo Thomas in 1937 (age 85)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Juliet Mills in 1941 (age 81)

-- TV producer Marcy Carsey in 1944 (age 78)

-- Filmmaker/actor Harold Ramis, also in 1944

-- Actor Goldie Hawn in 1945 (age 77)

-- Actor Lorna Luft in 1952 (age 70)

-- Actor Cherry Jones in 1956 (age 66)

-- Actor Nicollette Sheridan in 1963 (age 59)

-- Musician Björk Guðmundsdóttir in 1965 (age 57)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Troy Aikman in 1966 (age 56)

File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

Advertisement

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ken Griffey Jr. in 1969 (age 53)

-- Television personality/former NFL player Michael Strahan in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Rain Phoenix in 1972 (age 50)

-- Wrestler Brie Bella in 1983 (age 39)

-- Wrestler Nikki Bella in 1983 (age 39)

-- Actor Jena Malone in 1984 (age 38)

-- Singer Carly Rae Jepsen in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Isabel May in 2000 (age 22)