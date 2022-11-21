Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 21, 2022 / 10:15 AM

Celebrities have date night at American Music Awards

By Annie Martin
Pink (R), Carey Hart and their children, Willow and Jameson, attend the American Music Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/9fa056b9668a56e98178d280887489e3/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Pink (R), Carey Hart and their children, Willow and Jameson, attend the American Music Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Celebrities enjoyed a date night out at the 2022 American Music Awards.

Pink and Carey Hart, Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts, Eric Winter and Roselyn Sánchez, Melissa Etheridge and Linda Wallem, and other couples attended the awards show Sunday in Los Angeles.

Pink and Hart, a former professional motocross competitor, walked the red carpet with their children, daughter Willow, 11, and son Jameson, 5.

Pink wore a black and gold fringed dress with a jagged cutout, while Hart, Willow and Jameson wore all-black outfits.

Pink performed her new single "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" at the ceremony. She also performed a tribute to actress Olivia Newton-John, who died at age 73 in August following a battle with breast cancer.

"Never Not Gonna Dance Again" appears on Pink's forthcoming album, Trustfall, slated for release Feb. 17, 2023. The singer released a single and music video for the song this month.

Nash, an actress, and Betts, a singer, were all smiles as they posed for photos and shared a kiss on the red carpet. Nash wore a black dress with elbow-length gloves, while Betts sported a green suit with black, red and yellow accents.

Nash and Betts married in August 2020. Nash said on Watch What Happens Live in April 2021 that media mogul Oprah Winfrey was among the first to know about her relationship with Betts.

"All of my friends had a supportive reaction, because they want more than anything for me to be happy. But the first two celebrities I told ... the first three -- Sherri Shepherd, Ava DuVernay and the big O, Oprah Winfrey," Nash said.

Singer Taylor Swift was the big winner at Sunday's American Music Awards. Bad Bunny, Beyoncé and Harry Styles also took home awards.

Stars walk the red carpet at 2022 American Music Awards

Favorite Rock Artist winner Machine Gun Kelly arrives for the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 20, 2022. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Taylor Swift sweeps the American Music Awards 'Love is Blind' couple Raven Ross, Sikiru 'SK' Alagbada split up 'Today' weather anchor Al Roker hospitalized for blood clots

Latest Headlines

TXT wear coordinating looks at American Music Awards
Music // 11 minutes ago
TXT wear coordinating looks at American Music Awards
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- K-pop group Tomorrow X Together attended the American Music Awards for the first time.
'Love is Blind' couple Raven Ross, Sikiru 'SK' Alagbada split up
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Love is Blind' couple Raven Ross, Sikiru 'SK' Alagbada split up
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- "Love is Blind" Season 3 stars Raven Ross and Sikiru "SK" Alagbada broke up amid rumors Alagbada cheated.
Ryan Reynolds to host 'Just For Laughs London' next spring
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Ryan Reynolds to host 'Just For Laughs London' next spring
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Actor Ryan Reynolds will soon be seen in a new role as the host of the inaugural "Just for Laughs London" festival in the U.K. next year.
'Walking Dead' ends 11-season run with heartbreak, hope
TV // 3 hours ago
'Walking Dead' ends 11-season run with heartbreak, hope
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- "The Walking Dead" ended its 11-season run on AMC Sunday with two devastating character deaths, a one-year time jump and mostly positive outlooks for the futures of the survivors.
Famous birthdays for Nov. 21: Lorna Luft, Troy Aikman
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 21: Lorna Luft, Troy Aikman
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Actor Lorna Luft turns 70 and Football Hall of Fame member Troy Aikman turns 56, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 21.
Disney: Bob Iger to return as CEO
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Disney: Bob Iger to return as CEO
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The Walt Disney Company announced late Sunday that former CEO Bob Iger will return to lead the U.S. media behemoth following a less-than-stellar year for its pocketbook.
Taylor Swift sweeps the American Music Awards
Music // 16 hours ago
Taylor Swift sweeps the American Music Awards
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar and Morgan Wallen were among the big winners at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles Sunday.
Cheryl Burke leaving 'DWTS:' 'Full of so many conflicting emotions'
TV // 15 hours ago
Cheryl Burke leaving 'DWTS:' 'Full of so many conflicting emotions'
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Professional dancer Cheryl Burke announced on Instagram Sunday that she is leaving "Dancing with the Stars."
Bob Dylan's teenage love letters sell at auction for over $650,000
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Bob Dylan's teenage love letters sell at auction for over $650,000
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Love letters written by a teenaged Bob Dylan to his high school sweetheart Barbara Ann Hewitt were sold at an auction Friday for more than $650,000.
'Power Rangers' icon Jason David Frank dead at 49
Entertainment News // 20 hours ago
'Power Rangers' icon Jason David Frank dead at 49
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Jason David Frank, beloved star of the "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" TV and film franchise, has died in Texas at the age of 49, his representative Justine Hunt announced Sunday.
