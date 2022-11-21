Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 21, 2022 / 1:34 AM

Disney: Bob Iger to return as CEO

By Darryl Coote
1/3
Bob Iger was appointed chief executive officer of the Walt Disney Company late Sunday, some two years after he left the position. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/e982d787bdd817066c7f254a6e33c38c/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Bob Iger was appointed chief executive officer of the Walt Disney Company late Sunday, some two years after he left the position. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The Walt Disney Company announced late Sunday that former CEO Bob Iger will return to lead the U.S. media behemoth following a less-than-stellar year for its pocketbook.

Iger, who stepped down as chief executive in February 2020 to become Disney's executive chairman, will resume his former position effective immediately, Susan Arnold, chair of the Walt Disney Company Board of Directors, said in a statement.

Advertisement

"Mr. Iger has the deep respect of Disney's senior leadership team, most of whom he worked closely with until his departure as executive chairman 11 months ago, and he is greatly admired by Disney employees worldwide -- all of which will allow for a seamless transition of leadership," she said.

The 71-year-old is returning to lead the company following a mixed fourth quarter that saw its Disney+ subscription service grow by 12.1 million users but at a cost of $1.5 billion. On the year, net income for the company was $162 million, representing an only 1% increase from 2021.

The surprise move means Bob Chapek -- who was appointed chief executive after Iger and had previously served as chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products -- would be stepping down.

Advertisement

"We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including navigating the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic," Arnold said.

"The board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the company through this pivotal period."

Iger was Disney's chief executive from 2005 to 2020 and is credited with acquiring some of its biggest brands, including Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and 21st Century Fox.

Arnold said that Iger would be returning as chief executive for a two-year period during which he has been given the directive by the board to set Disney's growth strategy and to develop a successor to lead the company once his contract expires.

"I am deeply honored to be asked to again lead this remarkable team, with a clear mission focused on creative excellence to inspire generations through unrivaled, bold storytelling," Iger said in a statement.

Read More

MGM, Sony, Prime Video working on new Marvel live-action series 'Santa Clauses' star Tim Allen still happy to be part of holiday magic 'Andor' episodes heading to ABC, FX, Freeform, Hulu over Thanksgiving

Latest Headlines

Taylor Swift sweeps the American Music Awards
Music // 6 hours ago
Taylor Swift sweeps the American Music Awards
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar and Morgan Wallen were among the big winners at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles Sunday.
Cheryl Burke leaving 'DWTS:' 'Full of so many conflicting emotions'
TV // 6 hours ago
Cheryl Burke leaving 'DWTS:' 'Full of so many conflicting emotions'
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Professional dancer Cheryl Burke announced on Instagram Sunday that she is leaving "Dancing with the Stars."
Bob Dylan's teenage love letters sell at auction for over $650,000
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Bob Dylan's teenage love letters sell at auction for over $650,000
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Love letters written by a teenaged Bob Dylan to his high school sweetheart Barbara Ann Hewitt were sold at an auction Friday for more than $650,000.
'Power Rangers' icon Jason David Frank dead at 49
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
'Power Rangers' icon Jason David Frank dead at 49
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Jason David Frank, beloved star of the "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" TV and film franchise, has died in Texas at the age of 49, his representative Justine Hunt announced Sunday.
'Black Panther' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Movies // 11 hours ago
'Black Panther' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second consecutive weekend, earning an additional $67.3 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Famous birthdays for Nov. 20: Joe Biden, Joe Walsh
Entertainment News // 22 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 20: Joe Biden, Joe Walsh
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden turns 80 and rocker Joe Walsh turns 75, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 20.
Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton, Muppets set for NBC Christmas tree lighting
TV // 1 day ago
Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton, Muppets set for NBC Christmas tree lighting
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- NBC said it plans to air its 2-hour "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" special on Nov. 30.
Drake & 21 Savage's 'Her Loss' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
Drake & 21 Savage's 'Her Loss' tops U.S. album chart
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Drake & 21 Savage's "Her Loss" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Millie Gibson will be new companion on 'Doctor Who'
TV // 1 day ago
Millie Gibson will be new companion on 'Doctor Who'
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Millie Gibson has signed on to play the titular time-traveler's companion in "Doctor Who" next year.
Reports: Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles end 2-year romance
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Reports: Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles end 2-year romance
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Actress-director Olivia Wilde and pop music star-actor Harry Styles have ended their two-year romance, according to multiple media reports.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Power Rangers' icon Jason David Frank dead at 49
'Power Rangers' icon Jason David Frank dead at 49
Famous birthdays for Nov. 20: Joe Biden, Joe Walsh
Famous birthdays for Nov. 20: Joe Biden, Joe Walsh
'L Word: Generation Q' cast discusses unexpected Season 3 directions
'L Word: Generation Q' cast discusses unexpected Season 3 directions
Stevie Wonder, GloRilla, Bebe Rexha, Charlie Puth to perform at AMAs
Stevie Wonder, GloRilla, Bebe Rexha, Charlie Puth to perform at AMAs
Taylor Swift sweeps the American Music Awards
Taylor Swift sweeps the American Music Awards
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement