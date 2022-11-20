Advertisement
Nov. 20, 2022 / 2:24 PM

'Power Rangers' icon Jason David Frank dead at 49

By Karen Butler & Adam Schrader
"Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers" alum Jason David Frank has died at the age of 49.
"Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers" alum Jason David Frank has died at the age of 49.

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Martial artist and actor Jason David Frank, beloved star of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV and film franchise, has died in Texas at the age of 49, his representative Justine Hunt announced Sunday.

"Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being," Hunt said in a statement. "He loved his family, friends, and fans very much. He will be truly missed."

The cause and circumstances surrounding the Houston resident's death have not been disclosed.

Frank appeared in 123 episodes of the 1990s action show, first playing the villainous Green Ranger, then as the redeemed White Ranger.

He also appeared in numerous other incarnations of the franchise, including Wild Force, Turbo, Zeo, Dino Thunder, Megaforce, Ninja Steel and HyperForce.

The trained Mixed Martial Arts fighter, who was skilled in Taekwondo, Muay Thai, Judo and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, fought professionally from 2008 to 2010.

Brian Stutler, his longtime MMA manager, paid tribute to his former client in an Instagram post on Sunday.

"Very sad to hear about my friend and client Jason David Frank's passing. Jason was a martial artist best known for playing Tommy in the Power Rangers," Stutler wrote in his tribute.

"He was a true martial artist and I had the pleasure of managing him for the fights he competed in. If anyone you know may be depressed please check on them."

As reported by IGN, Frank even created his own style of American Karate called Toso Kune Do and was inducted into the World Karate Union Hall of Fame in 2003.

He is survived by his four children.

