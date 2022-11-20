Bob Dylan's teenage love letters sell at auction for over $650,000

1/3

Love letters written by a teenaged Bob Dylan to his high school sweetheart Barbara Ann Hewitt were sold at an auction Friday for more than $650,000. Photo courtesy of RR Auction

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Love letters written by a teenaged Bob Dylan to his high school sweetheart Barbara Ann Hewitt were sold at an auction Friday for more than $650,000. Dylan wrote the trove of 42 letters to Hewitt in the late 1950s, which were sold for a total of $669,875 by the Boston-based company RR Auction. Advertisement

In all, the letters contain more than 150 pages of autograph material and autobiographical information, including details of his preparation for a talent show at Hibbing High School and sharing bits of poetry.

Dylan, who was born Robert Zimmerman, also detailed in the letters his desire to change his name and sell millions of records and invited Hewitt to see Buddy Holly in Duluth.

"Every letter is accompanied by its original mailing envelope addressed in Dylan's own hand, with nearly all also signed on the flap: 'Bob.' Also included are a signed Valentine's Day card and a brief unsigned handwritten note," the auction house said in a statement.

"The Barbara Hewitt Estate is the rightful owner of the physical archive being auctioned. Bob Dylan's publishing company has retained all copyrights to Bob Dylan's unpublished writings, poems, and song fragments contained in the letters."

Advertisement

Dylan, 81, released his first, eponymous album in 1962 and has since earned countless accolades including a Nobel Prize in Literature for "having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition," a Presidential Medal of Freedom, ten Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe Award and an Academy.

He has also been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Songwriter's Hall of Fame and received a special citizen from the Pulitzer Prize board.

Earlier this week, a painting by the late pop artist Andy Warhol -- another dominant cultural figure of the 1960s -- sold at a Sotheby's auction with a winning bid of $85.4 million.

The work, titled White Disaster (White Car Crash 19 Times), features 19 of the same image of a car crash scene overlapping each other with imperfect alignment and differing tonal values. It is based on a photograph that ran in Newsweek magazine on June 3, 1963.