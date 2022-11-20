Famous birthdays for Nov. 20: Joe Biden, Joe Walsh

President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the White House in Washington, D.C., on November 9. He turns 80 on November 20. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

-- Pope Pius VIII in 1761

-- Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis, first commissioner of baseball, in 1866

-- Astronomer Edwin Hubble in 1889

-- Author Nadine Gordimer in 1923

-- U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, D-N.Y., in 1925

-- Actor Kaye Ballard in 1925

-- Actor Estelle Parsons in 1927 (age 95)

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

-- Author Don DeLillo in 1936 (age 86)

-- Musician/comedian Dick Smothers of the Smothers Brothers in 1939 (age 83)

-- President Joe Biden in 1942 (age 80)

-- Actor Veronica Hamel in 1943 (age 79)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Duane Allman in 1946

-- Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill I in 1946 (age 76)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Joe Walsh in 1947 (age 75)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Former national security adviser John Bolton in 1948 (age 74)

-- Actor/model Bo Derek in 1956 (age 66)

-- Actor Sean Young in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor Ming-Na Wen in 1963 (age 59)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Joel McHale in 1971 (age 51)

-- Country singer Dierks Bentley in 1975 (age 47)

-- U.S. Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Dawes in 1976 (age 46)

-- Rapper Future in 1983 (age 39)

-- Actor Jeremy Jordan in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actor Demetrius Shipp Jr. in 1988 (age 34)

-- Rock singer Michael Clifford in 1995 (age 27)