Nov. 20, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 20: Joe Biden, Joe Walsh

By UPI Staff
President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the White House in Washington, D.C., on November 9. He turns 80 on November 20. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a0a45e45cc0da5204efae2d2c4c877d7/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
President Joe Biden delivers remarks in the White House in Washington, D.C., on November 9. He turns 80 on November 20. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- Pope Pius VIII in 1761

-- Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis, first commissioner of baseball, in 1866

-- Astronomer Edwin Hubble in 1889

-- Author Nadine Gordimer in 1923

-- U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, D-N.Y., in 1925

-- Actor Kaye Ballard in 1925

-- Actor Estelle Parsons in 1927 (age 95)

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

-- Author Don DeLillo in 1936 (age 86)

-- Musician/comedian Dick Smothers of the Smothers Brothers in 1939 (age 83)

-- President Joe Biden in 1942 (age 80)

-- Actor Veronica Hamel in 1943 (age 79)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Duane Allman in 1946

-- Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill I in 1946 (age 76)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Joe Walsh in 1947 (age 75)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Former national security adviser John Bolton in 1948 (age 74)

-- Actor/model Bo Derek in 1956 (age 66)

-- Actor Sean Young in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor Ming-Na Wen in 1963 (age 59)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Joel McHale in 1971 (age 51)

-- Country singer Dierks Bentley in 1975 (age 47)

-- U.S. Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Dawes in 1976 (age 46)

-- Rapper Future in 1983 (age 39)

-- Actor Jeremy Jordan in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actor Demetrius Shipp Jr. in 1988 (age 34)

-- Rock singer Michael Clifford in 1995 (age 27)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

