Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 19, 2022 / 9:07 AM

Reports: Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles end 2-year romance

By Karen Butler
1/5
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have broken up after nearly two years of dating. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/02366c4d5ddb7d35af8e1c021f6f4104/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have broken up after nearly two years of dating. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Actress-director Olivia Wilde and pop music star-actor Harry Styles have ended their two-year romance, according to multiple media reports.

People.com, UsMagazine.com and E! News said Friday they have confirmed the split.

Advertisement

"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.," People.com quoted one source as saying. "It's a very amicable decision."

Styles, 28, and Wilde, 38, had been dating since around January 2021 when they collaborated on the film, Don't Worry, Darling.

Wilde shares daughter Daisy, 6, and son Otis, 8, with her ex-fiancee, Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis.

Wilde denied leaving Sudeikis, 46, for Styles in an interview for the October 2022 issue of Vanity Fair, which was released in September.

"The complete [expletive] idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate," Wilde said.

"Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn't end overnight," she added. "Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship toward the beginning of the pandemic. We were raising two kids during lockdown, so we co-parented through that time. Once it became clear that cohabitating was no longer beneficial for the children, it became the responsible thing to not, because we could be better parents as friends who live in different houses."

Advertisement

Read More

Khary Payton may be 'blubbering mess' after 'Walking Dead' finale Kristen Bell: 'People We Hate at the Wedding' is witty, messy, but heartfelt Claire Danes recalls 'cosmic' way she found 'Fleishman Is in Trouble' Peter Billingsley takes fans back to Cleveland St. with 'Christmas Story Christmas'

Latest Headlines

Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton, Muppets set for NBC Christmas tree lighting
TV // 12 minutes ago
Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton, Muppets set for NBC Christmas tree lighting
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- NBC said it plans to air its 2-hour "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" special on Nov. 30.
Drake & 21 Savage's 'Her Loss' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 31 minutes ago
Drake & 21 Savage's 'Her Loss' tops U.S. album chart
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Drake & 21 Savage's "Her Loss" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Millie Gibson will be new companion on 'Doctor Who'
TV // 1 hour ago
Millie Gibson will be new companion on 'Doctor Who'
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Millie Gibson has signed on to play the titular time-traveler's companion in "Doctor Who" next year.
Famous birthdays for Nov. 19: Jodie Foster, Calvin Klein
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 19: Jodie Foster, Calvin Klein
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Actor/filmmaker Jodie Foster turns 60 and fashion designer Calvin Klein turns 80, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 19.
Jury in Danny Masterson rape trial says it's deadlocked
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
Jury in Danny Masterson rape trial says it's deadlocked
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The jury deliberating actor Danny Masterson's rape trial said Friday that it is deadlocked, setting the stage for a possible mistrial.
B.I releases new EP, 'Keep Me Up' music video
Music // 20 hours ago
B.I releases new EP, 'Keep Me Up' music video
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- K-pop star and former iKon member B.I released the EP "Love or Loved Part. 1" and a music video for the song "Keep Me Up."
American Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Music // 20 hours ago
American Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The 2022 American Music Awards will take place Sunday at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Khary Payton may be 'blubbering mess' after 'Walking Dead' finale
TV // 20 hours ago
Khary Payton may be 'blubbering mess' after 'Walking Dead' finale
NEW YORK, Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Khary Payton filmed Sunday's "The Walking Dead" series finale months ago, but he says he still hasn't processed how he feels about all of it ending.
'The White Lotus': HBO renews series for Season 3
TV // 21 hours ago
'The White Lotus': HBO renews series for Season 3
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- "The White Lotus" was renewed for a third season following its Season 2 premiere on HBO.
Taylor Swift calls Ticketmaster fiasco 'excruciating' to watch
Music // 21 hours ago
Taylor Swift calls Ticketmaster fiasco 'excruciating' to watch
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift addressed the controversy surrounding Ticketmaster's handling of her "Eras" tour following the cancellation of general sales.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tim Allen: Hospitalized Jay Leno handling burn injuries like a 'superhero'
Tim Allen: Hospitalized Jay Leno handling burn injuries like a 'superhero'
'L Word: Generation Q' cast discusses unexpected Season 3 directions
'L Word: Generation Q' cast discusses unexpected Season 3 directions
'Today' weather anchor Al Roker hospitalized for blood clots
'Today' weather anchor Al Roker hospitalized for blood clots
TV review: 'Wednesday' forgot who Wednesday Addams is
TV review: 'Wednesday' forgot who Wednesday Addams is
Kate Mara announces birth of second child with Jamie Bell
Kate Mara announces birth of second child with Jamie Bell
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement