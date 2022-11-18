What to stream this weekend: 'Disenchanted,' Elton John's 'Farewell'

1/5

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Modern-day Dickens adaptation Spirited, Disney sequel Disenchanted, fantasy adventure Slumberland, drama The Forgiven and comedy The People We Hate at the Wedding are among the entertainment options coming to streaming platforms this weekend. Additionally, Elite and The L Word: Generation Q return for new seasons, Canadian queens prove their mettle in Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs The World, music legends get their due in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction and another legend says goodbye in Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium. Advertisement

Here's a rundown of some of the movies and TV shows coming to streaming platforms this weekend.

Film

'Spirited' -- Apple TV+

Ryan Reynolds stars in Spirited, a modern-day retelling of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol streaming Friday on Apple TV+. The musical film, written and directed by Sean Anders, also stars Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, Sunita Mani, Patrick Page, Aimee Carrero and Joe Tippett. The movie features original music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

'Disenchanted' -- Disney+

Amy Adams returns as Princess Giselle in Disenchanted, the sequel to the 2007 film Enchanted, streaming Friday on Disney+. The sequel sees Giselle, now living in suburban New York with husband Robert (Patrick Dempsey) and step-daughter Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino), transforming into a villain as a result of a magic spell gone wrong. Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays and Oscar Nunez also star. The musical features original songs by Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz, with a score by Menken.

'Slumberland' -- Netflix

Slumberland, based on the Winsor McCay comic strip Little Nemo in Slumberland, streams Friday on Netflix. Slumberland stars Marlow Barkley as Nema, a young girl who befriends Flip (Jason Momoa), an outlaw from the magical kingdom of Slumberland. The film, written by David Guion and Michael Handelman, is directed by Francis Lawrence and also stars Chris O'Dowd, Kyle Chandler and Weruche Opia.

'The Forgiven' -- Hulu

Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain star in The Forgiven, streaming Friday on Hulu. The drama tells the story of a wealthy London couple who attempt to dodge the consequences of a fatal accident after striking a young boy while driving to a lavish party in Morocco. The film, written and directed by John Michael McDonagh, is based on Lawrence Osborne's 2012 novel of the same name.

'The People We Hate at the Wedding' -- Prime Video

Kristen Bell and Ben Platt star as siblings attending their estranged half-sister's wedding in comedy film The People We Hate at the Wedding, streaming Friday on Prime Video. Allison Janney co-stars as the siblings' mother, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson plays their half-sister. The film, based on the Grant Ginder novel of the same name, is written by Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Wendy Molyneux, aka the Molyneux sisters, and directed by Claire Scanlon.

TV

'Elite' Season 6 -- Netflix

Spanish teen drama series Elite returns for Season 6 Friday on Netflix. The show, which follows the students of the exclusive Las Encinas high school, picks up in the wake of Samuel's (Itzan Escamilla) death at the end of Season 5. Meanwhile, Isadora (Valentina Zenere) seeks revenge for the assault she suffered in the previous season. The series also stars Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Manu Ríos, André Lamoglia, Carloto Cotta and Adam Nourou.

'Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs The World' -- WOW Presents Plus, Crave

Past Canada's Drag Race champions and former contestants from other RuPaul's Drag Race franchises compete in reality competition series Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs The World, which premieres Friday on Crave in Canada and WOW Presents Plus in the United States. Guests judges announced for the season include Anjulie, Gary Janetti, Hollywood Jade, Jeanne Beker, Joe Zee, Monét X Change and Priyanka. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also slated to make an appearance.

'Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction' -- HBO Max

The 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, which streams Saturday on HBO Max, will feature the inductions of Judas Priest, Carly Simon, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Eminem, the Eurythmics and Dolly Parton into the Hall of Fame. Additionally, Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten will be inducted for early influence, while Jimmy Iovine, Allen Grubman and Sylvia Robinson will be inducted for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

'Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium' -- Disney+

Elton John's final performance will be livestreamed Sunday on Disney+ as Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium. The concert marks the final performance of John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, after which he has announced he will retire from performing. The concert will feature special appearances from Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee and Brandi Carlile. The final song of the concert will also be livestreamed as part of iHeartRadio special iHeartRadioPresents Elton John's Thank You to America: The Final Song.

'L Word: Generation Q' Season 3 -- Showtime

The L Word: Generation Q, Showtime's revival of 2004-2009 series The L Word, returns for a new season Sunday on Showtime and the premium cable network's streaming app. The new season picks up where the previous season left off, with Tina (Laurel Holloman) showing up at Bette's (Jennifer Beals) door. The series also stars Rosanny Zayas, Sepideh Moafi, Jillian Mercado, Leo Sheng, Jordan Hull and Jacqueline Toboni.