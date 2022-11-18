Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 18, 2022 / 11:20 AM

Martha Stewart shares crush on Brad Pitt: 'He is so cute'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Martha Stewart discussed her crush on Brad Pitt and her Kardashian house tour on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/bb9492d376315167cb2b1f822c6a608a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Martha Stewart discussed her crush on Brad Pitt and her Kardashian house tour on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Martha Stewart couldn't help but gush about Brad Pitt on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 81-year-old lifestyle guru discussed her crush on Pitt, 58, during Thursday's episode of the NBC late-night talk show.

Advertisement

When asked if there is any celebrity she got star-struck meeting, Stewart said she hopes to meet Pitt one day.

"I've been sort of fascinated with this very handsome young boy on Instagram," Stewart said. "He's called Brad Pitt."

"I just sort of melt when I look at those pictures," she added. "I mean, he is so cute."

Stewart said she must follow Brad Pitt fan pages, as the actor does not have a verified public Instagram account.

"They're fan pages, I guess. I don't know. But whatever it is, he looks better and better as the years go by," she added.

Advertisement

Martha Stewart's career: Cooking, creating and red carpets

Martha Stewart stops to talk to friends during a March of Dimes luncheon that she spoke at in St. Louis on November 6, 1998. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Stewart also discussed how reality stars Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian gave her a house tour of their homes.

"They live sort of in a compound. And they have very nice houses, many rooms, all kinds of -- like, 150 Hermès pocketbooks in a closet," Stewart said.

"I got to go into every closet, every refrigerator," she added. "And we had such a good time. A very nice house tour."

Advertisement

Jenner shared photos from the visit on Instagram in March.

Read More

Rob Kardashian joins family at Kris Jenner's 67th birthday party Heidi Montag gives birth to second child with Spencer Pratt 'Today' weather anchor Al Roker hospitalized for blood clots What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Shania Twain to be honored, perform at People's Choice Awards
Music // 32 minutes ago
Shania Twain to be honored, perform at People's Choice Awards
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Shania Twain will receive the Music Icon Award and perform at the PCAs in December.
Dierks Bentley performs 'Gold' on 'Late Show'
Music // 51 minutes ago
Dierks Bentley performs 'Gold' on 'Late Show'
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Dierks Bentley performed his new song "Gold" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
'Today' weather anchor Al Roker hospitalized for blood clots
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'Today' weather anchor Al Roker hospitalized for blood clots
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- "Today" weather anchor Al Roker said he's recovering after being hospitalized for blood clots in his leg and lungs.
Kate Mara announces birth of second child with Jamie Bell
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Kate Mara announces birth of second child with Jamie Bell
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Kate Mara welcomed her second child, a son, with her husband and "Fantastic Four" co-star, Jamie Bell.
Heidi Montag gives birth to second child with Spencer Pratt
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Heidi Montag gives birth to second child with Spencer Pratt
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- "The Hills" alum Heidi Montag welcomed her second child, son Ryker Pratt, with her husband, Spencer Pratt.
Tim Allen: Hospitalized Jay Leno handling burn injuries like a 'superhero'
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Tim Allen: Hospitalized Jay Leno handling burn injuries like a 'superhero'
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Tim Allen has given an update on his friend and fellow comedian Jay Leno, who is hospitalized with burns after a gasoline mishap occurred while he was working on a car in his garage earlier this week.
Helena Bonham Carter, John Boyega to introduce ITV's streaming service
TV // 3 hours ago
Helena Bonham Carter, John Boyega to introduce ITV's streaming service
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Helena Bonham Carter, Matthew Macfadyen and John Boyega will soon be seen in comedic ads touting the premiere of the streaming service ITVX.
TV review: 'Wednesday' forgot who Wednesday Addams is
TV // 3 hours ago
TV review: 'Wednesday' forgot who Wednesday Addams is
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The Netflix series "Wednesday" turns Wednesday Addams into a generic character in a generic story.
MGM, Sony, Prime Video working on new Marvel live-action series
TV // 4 hours ago
MGM, Sony, Prime Video working on new Marvel live-action series
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- MGM+ and Prime Video have announced they ordered several live-action series from Sony Pictures Television and based on Marvel Comics characters.
Jorge Drexler, Rosalia, Bad Bunny win big at the Latin Grammys
Music // 4 hours ago
Jorge Drexler, Rosalia, Bad Bunny win big at the Latin Grammys
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Jorge Drexler and Rosalia were the big winners at the Latin Grammy Awards at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Casino and Resort in Las Vegas.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'L Word: Generation Q' cast discusses unexpected Season 3 directions
'L Word: Generation Q' cast discusses unexpected Season 3 directions
Anya Taylor-Joy talks Met Gala mishap, 'The Menu' with Jimmy Fallon
Anya Taylor-Joy talks Met Gala mishap, 'The Menu' with Jimmy Fallon
Tim Allen: Hospitalized Jay Leno handling burn injuries like a 'superhero'
Tim Allen: Hospitalized Jay Leno handling burn injuries like a 'superhero'
'Today' weather anchor Al Roker hospitalized for blood clots
'Today' weather anchor Al Roker hospitalized for blood clots
Peter Billingsley takes fans back to Cleveland St. with 'Christmas Story Christmas'
Peter Billingsley takes fans back to Cleveland St. with 'Christmas Story Christmas'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement