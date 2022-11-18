Heidi Montag gives birth to second child with Spencer Pratt

1/3

Heidi Montag (R), pictured with Spencer Pratt (C) and son Gunner, welcomed her second child, son Ryker Pratt.File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Heidi Montag is a mom of two. The 36-year-old television personality welcomed her second child, son Ryker Pratt, with her husband, Spencer Pratt, on Thursday. Advertisement

Montag shared videos on Snapchat from her labor and delivery. She later announced her baby boy's name, adding that he weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces at birth and was 21 inches long.

Montag also confirmed the birth with a photo on Instagram Stories.

"Thank you Jesus!" she wrote.

Montag and Pratt married in November 2008 and welcomed their first child, son Gunner, in October 2017.

The couple announced in June that they were expecting their second child after fertility struggles.

"After all we've been through, I really consider this our miracle baby. I think every baby is a miracle baby," Montag said at the time.

Montag and Pratt came to fame on the MTV reality series The Hills and later starred on The Hills: New Beginnings.

MTV said in May that it is developing The Hills: Next Gen, a reboot of The Hills featuring a new cast.