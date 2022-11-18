Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 18, 2022 / 9:39 AM

Heidi Montag gives birth to second child with Spencer Pratt

By Annie Martin
1/3
Heidi Montag (R), pictured with Spencer Pratt (C) and son Gunner, welcomed her second child, son Ryker Pratt.File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/17953d09fadc4ee9c50987ef5aa369c4/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Heidi Montag (R), pictured with Spencer Pratt (C) and son Gunner, welcomed her second child, son Ryker Pratt.File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Heidi Montag is a mom of two.

The 36-year-old television personality welcomed her second child, son Ryker Pratt, with her husband, Spencer Pratt, on Thursday.

Advertisement

Montag shared videos on Snapchat from her labor and delivery. She later announced her baby boy's name, adding that he weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces at birth and was 21 inches long.

Montag also confirmed the birth with a photo on Instagram Stories.

"Thank you Jesus!" she wrote.

Heidi Montag welcomed her second child, son Ryker Pratt, with her husband, Spencer Pratt. Photo by heidimontag/Instagram Stories

Montag and Pratt married in November 2008 and welcomed their first child, son Gunner, in October 2017.

The couple announced in June that they were expecting their second child after fertility struggles.

"After all we've been through, I really consider this our miracle baby. I think every baby is a miracle baby," Montag said at the time.

Montag and Pratt came to fame on the MTV reality series The Hills and later starred on The Hills: New Beginnings.

MTV said in May that it is developing The Hills: Next Gen, a reboot of The Hills featuring a new cast.

Advertisement

Read More

Lizzy Savetsky exits 'RHONY' reboot, citing anti-Semitism '80 for Brady' trailer: Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda cheer on Tom Brady 'Neighbours' picked up at Amazon Freevee after cancellation What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Tim Allen: Hospitalized Jay Leno handling burn injuries like a 'superhero'
Entertainment News // 6 minutes ago
Tim Allen: Hospitalized Jay Leno handling burn injuries like a 'superhero'
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Tim Allen has given an update on his friend and fellow comedian Jay Leno, who is hospitalized with burns after a gasoline mishap occurred while he was working on a car in his garage earlier this week.
Helena Bonham Carter, John Boyega to introduce ITV's streaming service
TV // 32 minutes ago
Helena Bonham Carter, John Boyega to introduce ITV's streaming service
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Helena Bonham Carter, Matthew Macfadyen and John Boyega will soon be seen in comedic ads touting the premiere of the streaming service ITVX.
TV review: 'Wednesday' forgot who Wednesday Addams is
TV // 39 minutes ago
TV review: 'Wednesday' forgot who Wednesday Addams is
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The Netflix series "Wednesday" turns Wednesday Addams into a generic character in a generic story.
MGM, Sony, Prime Video working on new Marvel live-action series
TV // 1 hour ago
MGM, Sony, Prime Video working on new Marvel live-action series
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- MGM+ and Prime Video have announced they ordered several live-action series from Sony Pictures Television and based on Marvel Comics characters.
Jorge Drexler, Rosalia, Bad Bunny win big at the Latin Grammys
Music // 1 hour ago
Jorge Drexler, Rosalia, Bad Bunny win big at the Latin Grammys
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Jorge Drexler and Rosalia were the big winners at the Latin Grammy Awards at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Casino and Resort in Las Vegas.
What to stream this weekend: 'Disenchanted,' Elton John's 'Farewell'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
What to stream this weekend: 'Disenchanted,' Elton John's 'Farewell'
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- "Spirited," "Disenchanted," "Slumberland," "The Forgiven," "The People We Hate at the Wedding" and "Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium" are among the streaming entertainment options this weekend.
Kristen Bell: 'People We Hate at the Wedding' witty, messy, but heartfelt
Movies // 5 hours ago
Kristen Bell: 'People We Hate at the Wedding' witty, messy, but heartfelt
NEW YORK, Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Kristen Bell says she hopes her new romantic comedy, "The People We Hate at the Wedding," makes members of dysfunctional families feel better about themselves.
'L Word: Generation Q' cast discusses unexpected Season 3 directions
TV // 6 hours ago
'L Word: Generation Q' cast discusses unexpected Season 3 directions
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18 (UPI) -- "The L Word: Generation Q" stars Jennifer Beals, Jamie Clayton and Leo Sheng discuss some of Season 3's surprising new storylines.
Famous birthdays for Nov. 18: Damon Wayans Jr., Kirk Hammett
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 18: Damon Wayans Jr., Kirk Hammett
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Actor Damon Wayans Jr. turns 40 and guitarist Kirk Hammett turns 60, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 18.
Kennedy Center Honors will air Dec. 28 on CBS, Paramount+
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Kennedy Center Honors will air Dec. 28 on CBS, Paramount+
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- CBS and the Kennedy Center have announced that the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony will air on Dec. 28 on CBS and be available to stream on Paramount+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Anya Taylor-Joy talks Met Gala mishap, 'The Menu' with Jimmy Fallon
Anya Taylor-Joy talks Met Gala mishap, 'The Menu' with Jimmy Fallon
'L Word: Generation Q' cast discusses unexpected Season 3 directions
'L Word: Generation Q' cast discusses unexpected Season 3 directions
'Emancipation' trailer: Will Smith escapes slavery in Apple TV+ film
'Emancipation' trailer: Will Smith escapes slavery in Apple TV+ film
Peter Billingsley takes fans back to Cleveland St. with 'Christmas Story Christmas'
Peter Billingsley takes fans back to Cleveland St. with 'Christmas Story Christmas'
Claire Danes recalls 'cosmic' way she found 'Fleishman Is in Trouble'
Claire Danes recalls 'cosmic' way she found 'Fleishman Is in Trouble'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement