Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 18, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 18: Damon Wayans Jr., Kirk Hammett

By UPI Staff
1/2
Damon Wayans Jr. arrives for the 44th annual E! People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on November 11, 2018. The actor turns 40 on November 18. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/1162ebfa20eb06a499b46713b34943d9/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Damon Wayans Jr. arrives for the 44th annual E! People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on November 11, 2018. The actor turns 40 on November 18. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

Advertisement

-- French physicist Louis Daguerre, inventor of daguerreotype photography, in 1787

-- Journalist Dorothy Dix in 1861

-- Pollster George Gallup in 1901

-- Astronaut Alan Shepard, the first American in space, in 1923

-- Author Margaret Atwood in 1939 (age 83)

-- Actor Brenda Vaccaro in 1939 (age 83)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor David Hemmings in 1941

-- Actor Linda Evans in 1942 (age 80)

-- Writer Alan Dean Foster in 1946 (age 76)

-- Actor Jameson Parker in 1947 (age 75)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Jack Tatum in 1948

-- Actor Kevin Nealon in 1953 (age 69)

-- Comic book writer Alan Moore in 1953 (age 69)

-- Actor Oscar Nunez in 1958 (age 64)

-- Actor Elizabeth Perkins in 1960 (age 62)

-- TV writer/producer Steven Moffat in 1961 (age 61)

-- Guitarist Kirk Hammett in 1962 (age 60)

File Photo by Lev Radin/UPI
Advertisement

-- Actor Owen Wilson in 1968 (age 54)

-- Television news commentator Megyn Kelly in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor-comedian Mike Epps in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Chloe Sevigny in 1974 (age 48)

-- Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz in 1975 (age 47)

-- Rapper Fabolous, born John David Jackson, in 1977 (age 45)

-- NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor Damon Wayans Jr. in 1982 (age 40)

-- Olympic runner Allyson Felix in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Jake Abel in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor Nathan Kress in 1992 (age 30)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, David Ortiz among celebrities named in FTX crypto lawsuit 'Disenchanted' trailer: Amy Adams stars in fairy tale with 'wicked twist'

Latest Headlines

'L Word: Generation Q' cast discusses unexpected Season 3 directions
TV // 41 minutes ago
'L Word: Generation Q' cast discusses unexpected Season 3 directions
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18 (UPI) -- "The L Word: Generation Q" stars Jennifer Beals, Jamie Clayton and Leo Sheng discuss some of Season 3's surprising new storylines.
Kennedy Center Honors will air Dec. 28 on CBS, Paramount+
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
Kennedy Center Honors will air Dec. 28 on CBS, Paramount+
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- CBS and the Kennedy Center have announced that the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony will air on Dec. 28 on CBS and be available to stream on Paramount+.
'Queer Eye's' Antoni Porowski is engaged
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
'Queer Eye's' Antoni Porowski is engaged
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Antoni Porowski and his boyfriend of three years, Kevin Harrington, announced their engagement on social media.
Anya Taylor-Joy talks Met Gala mishap, 'The Menu' with Jimmy Fallon
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
Anya Taylor-Joy talks Met Gala mishap, 'The Menu' with Jimmy Fallon
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- In an an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" Anya Taylor-Joy talks about her role in "The Menu," which opens on Friday.
NCT Dream to release special winter EP 'Candy'
Music // 13 hours ago
NCT Dream to release special winter EP 'Candy'
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT Dream will release the special winter EP "Candy" in December.
Latin Grammy Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Music // 14 hours ago
Latin Grammy Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The Latin Grammys will take place Thursday at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.
'Monster High': Nickelodeon renews animated series for Season 2
TV // 14 hours ago
'Monster High': Nickelodeon renews animated series for Season 2
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- "Monster High," an animated series based on the Mattel doll franchise, will return for a second season on Nickelodeon.
'Bel-Air' Season 2 coming to Peacock in February
TV // 14 hours ago
'Bel-Air' Season 2 coming to Peacock in February
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- "Bel-Air," a reimagining of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," will return for a second season on Peacock.
'80 for Brady' trailer: Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda cheer on Tom Brady
Movies // 15 hours ago
'80 for Brady' trailer: Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda cheer on Tom Brady
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- "80 for Brady," a sports comedy film starring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field, opens in theaters in February.
'Married at First Sight U.K.' stars to reunite for Christmas special
TV // 16 hours ago
'Married at First Sight U.K.' stars to reunite for Christmas special
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Jenna Robinson and Zoe Clifton, Alexis Economou, Amy Christophers, Nikita Jasmine and other stars will appear in a "Married at First Sight U.K." holiday reunion special.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Claire Danes recalls 'cosmic' way she found 'Fleishman Is in Trouble'
Claire Danes recalls 'cosmic' way she found 'Fleishman Is in Trouble'
Anya Taylor-Joy talks Met Gala mishap, 'The Menu' with Jimmy Fallon
Anya Taylor-Joy talks Met Gala mishap, 'The Menu' with Jimmy Fallon
Peter Billingsley takes fans back to Cleveland St. with 'Christmas Story Christmas'
Peter Billingsley takes fans back to Cleveland St. with 'Christmas Story Christmas'
'Emancipation' trailer: Will Smith escapes slavery in Apple TV+ film
'Emancipation' trailer: Will Smith escapes slavery in Apple TV+ film
'80 for Brady' trailer: Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda cheer on Tom Brady
'80 for Brady' trailer: Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda cheer on Tom Brady
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement