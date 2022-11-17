Trending
Entertainment News
Nov. 17, 2022 / 3:37 PM

'Queer Eye's' Antoni Porowski is engaged

By Tonya Pendleton
1/5
Antoni Porowski, of "Queer Eye," seen here at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in 2018, is engaged to Kevin Harrington, his boyfriend of three years. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI. | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/248b2fd8494cee8ef3fa0e2e0bea9d4f/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Antoni Porowski, of "Queer Eye," seen here at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in 2018, is engaged to Kevin Harrington, his boyfriend of three years. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI. | License Photo

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Antoni Porowski is off the market.

After almost three years of dating the Queer Eye star announced his engagement to boyfriend Kevin Harrington via social media.

'I really hope the wedding pictures are less blurry," Porowski, 38, captioned a photo of the couple that looked a little dark.

The two were first linked in 2019 and grew closer during the pandemic. Porowski told People in May that the couple bonded over a foster dog that they ended up adopting.

"It came to a shutdown in New York -- there was no toilet paper -- and we decided to stay in Austin and fostered a dog," Porowski said. "We went from being in a relationship and each having our own apartments and not having a dog, to living in the same place with a dog."

The dog, named Neon, will likely play a role in the wedding though no formal plans have yet been announced.

In the Instagram comments, Porowski's Queer Eye co-stars have already pledged to be of assistance.

"I volunteer as wedding selfie-photographer," Tan France posted.

"So cute, love soy much. Already sourcing my flower girl looks!!!" Jonathan Van Ness responded.

Other cast members wished the couple the best.

"So damn happy for you two! You both got a good one!!!" Bobby Berk said.

"Yessssssssss!!!!So excited for you two! This is amazing," Karamo Brown added.

Brand strategy director Harrington also posted the good news on his Instagram with a few pics of the couple, including one of the two dressed as zombies.

"Officially together until we look like the last pic #engaged," he captioned the post.

Harrington was visiting Porowski, the author of the cookbook Lets Do Dinner, while he was filming Queer Eye in Austin, Texas. The four-day trip turned into an extended lockdown and the two have been inseparable ever since.

"It escalated quickly," Porowski said.

