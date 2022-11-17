Trending
Entertainment News
Nov. 17, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 17: Martin Scorsese, Lorne Michaels

By UPI Staff
Martin Scorsese attends the premiere of "The Irishman" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on October 24, 2019. The filmmaker turns 80 on November 17. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/5e70880dbc3fa3d60d52b016f23fcf4f/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- King Louis XVIII of France in 1755

-- German astronomer and mathematician August Mobius in 1790

-- Social reformer Grace Abbott in 1878

-- Actor Rock Hudson in 1925

-- Balladeer Gordon Lightfoot in 1938 (age 84)

-- Film director Martin Scorsese in 1942 (age 80)

-- Model/actor Lauren Hutton in 1943 (age 79)

-- TV producer Lorne Michaels in 1944 (age 78)

-- Actor/director Danny DeVito in 1944 (age 78)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Tom Seaver in 1944

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Jim Boeheim in 1944 (age 78)

-- Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in 1945 (age 77)

-- Former U.S. House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio, in 1949 (age 73)

-- Civil rights leader/actor Yolanda King in 1955

-- Actor Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio in 1958 (age 64)

-- Model/actor RuPaul in 1960 (age 62)

-- Former U.S. national security adviser Susan Rice in 1964 (age 58)

-- Actor Daisy Fuentes in 1966 (age 56)

-- Singer-songwriter Jeff Buckley in 1966

-- Singer Ronnie DeVoe in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor David Ramsey in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Rachel McAdams in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Tom Ellis in 1978 (age 44)

-- Writer Christopher Paolini in 1983 (age 39)

-- Actor Raquel Castro in 1994 (age 28)

