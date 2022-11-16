Jesse Tyler Ferguson celebrates birth of second child

1/5

Jesse Tyler Ferguson (L) and Justin Mikita welcomed their second son, Sullivan Louis, via surrogate. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Jesse Tyler Ferguson is a dad of two. The 47-year-old actor recently welcomed his second child, son Sullivan Louis, with his husband, Justin Mikita, via surrogate. Advertisement

Ferguson shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside photos with his baby boy.

The actor presently stars in a Broadway revival of Take Me Out and will miss Tuesday and Wednesday's shows to be with his family.

"Sad to be away from my @takemeoutbway fam tonight but we ran off to welcome our newest little one, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita," Ferguson captioned the post. "A special thanks to @drshahinghadir for helping us grow our family & our incredible surrogate and all of the nurses and doctors. We are overjoyed to be a family of four."

"My incredible understudy will be on tonight and tomorrow and I will be back in the ball game on Thursday 11/17. I know Tim has you all in wonderful hands," he added, referencing his understudy Timothy Wright.

Ferguson's former Modern Family co-star Sarah Hyland responded in the comments, writing, "The SWEETEST."

Advertisement

Ferguson and Mikita married in July 2013 and welcomed their first child, son Beckett Mercer, in July 2020.

The couple announced in May that they were expecting their second child.

"Our growing family will be a family of four later this fall! We are so excited for Beckett to have a sibling," Ferguson said on Instagram.

Ferguson is best known for playing Mitchell Pritchett on the ABC series Modern Family, which ended in 2020 after 11 seasons.