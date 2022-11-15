'Dancing with the Stars' pro Witney Carson expecting second child

1/3

Witney Carson is expecting her second child with her husband, Carson McAllister. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Dancing with the Stars pro Witney Carson is going to be a mom of two. The 29-year-old television personality and professional dancer announced her pregnancy during Monday's episode of Dancing with the Stars. Advertisement

"I'm so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and myself are expecting baby No. 2," Carson said, referencing husband Carson McAllister and their son, Kevin Leo, who turns two in January.

"I'm so blessed and this just felt like a really good time to share it, and I can finally share it, which feels great. I'm very blessed," she added.

Carson confirmed the news with a video on Instagram. The clip shows herself and McAllister letting Leo know he is going to be a big brother.

"Baby McAllister #2 coming end of May! We feel so blessed, and I can't wait to see Leo be a big brother," she captioned the post.

Carson and McAllister married in January 2016 and welcomed their son in January 2021. Carson said at the time that she had "a really hard 24 hour labor" and an unexpected C-section.

Carson is partnered with actor, comedian and television personality Wayne Brady in Dancing with the Stars Season 31, which premiered on Disney+ in September.