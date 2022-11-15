Famous birthdays for Nov. 15: Winston Duke, Beverly D'Angelo

Winston Duke arrives for the premiere of "Spenser Confidential" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on February 27, 2020. The actor turns 36 on November 15. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include: Advertisement

-- Pope Nicholas V in 1397

-- British astronomer William Herschel, discoverer of the planet Uranus, in 1738

-- Artist Georgia O'Keeffe in 1887

-- World War II German Gen. Erwin Rommel in 1891

-- TV personality/retired Judge Joseph Wapner in 1919

-- Actor Ed Asner in 1929

-- Author J.G. Ballard in 1930

-- Pop singer Petula Clark in 1932 (age 90)

-- Actor Yaphet Kotto in 1939

-- Actor Sam Waterston in 1940 (age 82)

-- Conductor Daniel Barenboim in 1942 (age 80)

-- Fashion designer Jimmy Choo in 1948 (age 74)

-- Actor Beverly D'Angelo in 1951 (age 71)

-- Wrestler Randy Savage in 1952

-- Musician Kevin Eubanks in 1957 (age 65)

-- Actor Jonny Lee Miller in 1972 (age 50)

-- Rock musician Chad Kroeger in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Sean Murray in 1977 (age 45)

-- Golf champion Lorena Ochoa in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Sophia Di Martino in 1983 (age 39)

-- Actor Winston Duke in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Shailene Woodley in 1991 (age 31)