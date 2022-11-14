Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 14, 2022 / 9:32 AM

BBC leads RTS nominations, Mick Jagger, PJ Harvey earn nods

By Tonya Pendleton
Mick Jagger, seen here at the No Filter Tour Concert in St. Louis in 2021, was nominated along with Daniel Pemberton for the 2022 Royal Television Society Craft and Design Awards for the song "Strange Game." File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The BBC leads all nominees in the 2022 Royal Television Society Craft and Design Awards. The awards honor the best in the creative fields in British television, recognizing those who work behind the scenes. Journalist and presenter Ranvir Singh will host the show at the London Hilton on Dec. 5.

Rolling Stone Mick Jagger and singer/songwriter PJ Harvey are among top nominees. Jagger and Daniel Pemberton earned a nomination for "Strange Game," the theme song for Slow Horses, the Apple TV+ show starring Gary Oldham. Harvey's nomination, with Tim Phillips, is for her work on the Bad Sisters soundtrack.

Other notable nominees are Laura Djanogly, Jen Bollom, and Mei Ye Li for Concert for Ukraine, Adolpho Veloso for Becoming Elizabeth, Liz Clare, Nat Hill, and Dan Studley for An Audience with Adele, and David Petruschin, Julie Cooper and Sam Greenwood for RuPaul's Drag Race Vs the World Season 1.

The BBC garnered 35 nominations, while Sky had 13 and ITV earned 11 across 29 categories.

"This year has been another extraordinary year for the industry where we have celebrated and commemorated many key moments together," Ade Rawcliffe, the Chair of the Awards, said in a statement."The RTS Craft & Design nominations rightly illuminate the exceptional talent, range of voices and skills we have in the UK content production industry, and with the introduction of the new Production Management category, which we received fantastic submissions for, we are further extending the reach and recognition these awards provide."

