BBC leads RTS nominations, Mick Jagger, PJ Harvey earn nods

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The BBC leads all nominees in the 2022 Royal Television Society Craft and Design Awards. The awards honor the best in the creative fields in British television, recognizing those who work behind the scenes. Journalist and presenter Ranvir Singh will host the show at the London Hilton on Dec. 5.
Rolling Stone Mick Jagger and singer/songwriter PJ Harvey are among top nominees. Jagger and Daniel Pemberton earned a nomination for "Strange Game," the theme song for Slow Horses, the Apple TV+ show starring Gary Oldham. Harvey's nomination, with Tim Phillips, is for her work on the Bad Sisters soundtrack.