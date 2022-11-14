'A Christmas Story' house for sale in Ohio

1/2

The house from "A Christmas Story" is up for sale. Realtors representing the well-known Cleveland, Ohio, home, which was built in 1895, have not disclosed the asking price. Photo courtesy of A Christmas Story House & Museum.

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Just in time for its annual holiday marathon, A Christmas Story has the attention of the real estate world as the Parker family's house is up for sale. The home, at 11th Street in Cleveland, Ohio, was built in 1895 and has been renovated to better capture its former glory. The asking price is not publicly disclosed and only qualified buyers will be able to vie for the property after signing confidentiality agreements. Advertisement

"Wall-to-wall anecdotes throughout, this lovely classic is both spacious and intimate. Nostalgically upgraded with somewhat ancient appliances, you'll be sure to be the talk of town when you own this world-famous house and museum based on a beloved Christmas classic film," the website dedicated to the house states.

The house is part of a bulk sale which includes seven parcels, five buildings and 1.3 acres of land. Two public parking lots are also part of the sale. Other properties include the Bumpus House, which was the home of the Parkers' neighbors the Bumpuses and their hundreds of dogs.

The Parker house was sold in 2004 on eBay to Brian Jones, a superfan from California. He renovated the house and turned it into a museum. He also rented out the Parker house and Bumpus House for guests looking for an overnight stay in the world of A Christmas Story. More than 1 million people have visited what is best described as a campus since 2006.

The museum includes a collection of props, costumes and photos from the making of the movie.

A Christmas Story was released in 1983. It starred Peter Billingsley as young Ralphie Parker who tries to talk his parents into buying him a BB gun for Christmas. Billingsley is reprising his role as Ralphie for the upcoming sequel A Christmas Story Christmas which will release on streaming services Thursday. The movie, directed by Clay Kaytis (The Angry Birds Movie) will feature Ralphie returning home for the holidays and reconnecting with old friends from the original film.

Cleveland.com, a news and information website dedicated to covering Cleveland, interviewed Billingsley ahead of the release of the sequel. When asked what he thought of the house being converted into a museum, he said, "It sort of never ceased to amaze me. It kind of never surprised me -- people want to connect to that."