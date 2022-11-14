Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 14, 2022 / 9:20 PM

'A Christmas Story' house for sale in Ohio

By Joe Fisher
1/2
The house from "A Christmas Story" is up for sale. Realtors representing the well-known Cleveland, Ohio, home, which was built in 1895, have not disclosed the asking price. Photo courtesy of A Christmas Story House &amp; Museum.
The house from "A Christmas Story" is up for sale. Realtors representing the well-known Cleveland, Ohio, home, which was built in 1895, have not disclosed the asking price. Photo courtesy of A Christmas Story House & Museum.

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Just in time for its annual holiday marathon, A Christmas Story has the attention of the real estate world as the Parker family's house is up for sale.

The home, at 11th Street in Cleveland, Ohio, was built in 1895 and has been renovated to better capture its former glory. The asking price is not publicly disclosed and only qualified buyers will be able to vie for the property after signing confidentiality agreements.

Advertisement

"Wall-to-wall anecdotes throughout, this lovely classic is both spacious and intimate. Nostalgically upgraded with somewhat ancient appliances, you'll be sure to be the talk of town when you own this world-famous house and museum based on a beloved Christmas classic film," the website dedicated to the house states.

The house is part of a bulk sale which includes seven parcels, five buildings and 1.3 acres of land. Two public parking lots are also part of the sale. Other properties include the Bumpus House, which was the home of the Parkers' neighbors the Bumpuses and their hundreds of dogs.

The Parker house was sold in 2004 on eBay to Brian Jones, a superfan from California. He renovated the house and turned it into a museum. He also rented out the Parker house and Bumpus House for guests looking for an overnight stay in the world of A Christmas Story. More than 1 million people have visited what is best described as a campus since 2006.

Advertisement

The museum includes a collection of props, costumes and photos from the making of the movie.

A Christmas Story was released in 1983. It starred Peter Billingsley as young Ralphie Parker who tries to talk his parents into buying him a BB gun for Christmas. Billingsley is reprising his role as Ralphie for the upcoming sequel A Christmas Story Christmas which will release on streaming services Thursday. The movie, directed by Clay Kaytis (The Angry Birds Movie) will feature Ralphie returning home for the holidays and reconnecting with old friends from the original film.

Cleveland.com, a news and information website dedicated to covering Cleveland, interviewed Billingsley ahead of the release of the sequel. When asked what he thought of the house being converted into a museum, he said, "It sort of never ceased to amaze me. It kind of never surprised me -- people want to connect to that."

Read More

'Christmas Story Christmas' pays homage to original TV review: 'Santa Clauses' is magical enough, with a few coal lumps Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in Manhattan

Latest Headlines

Singer Roberta Flack diagnosed with ALS
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Singer Roberta Flack diagnosed with ALS
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Iconic singer Roberta Flack has been diagnosed with ALS and is losing her ability to sing and speak, according to a spokesperson.
Jay Leno cancels conference appearance after he is burned in car fire
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Jay Leno cancels conference appearance after he is burned in car fire
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Jay Leno, the former host of "The Tonight Show," canceled an appearance at a financial conference Sunday after he was seriously burned in a gasoline fire in a Los Angeles car garage, reports said Monday.
Stevie Wonder, GloRilla, Bebe Rexha, Charlie Puth to perform at AMAs
Music // 7 hours ago
Stevie Wonder, GloRilla, Bebe Rexha, Charlie Puth to perform at AMAs
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Charle Puth, Bebe Rexha, GloRilla, Lil Baby and more will perform at the 2022 American Music Awards. The show airs on Sunday.
Kang Daniel to perform in Europe, North America on world tour
Music // 7 hours ago
Kang Daniel to perform in Europe, North America on world tour
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- K-pop star Kang Daniel announced European and North American dates for his "First Parade" world tour.
'Andor' episodes heading to ABC, FX, Freeform, Hulu over Thanksgiving
TV // 8 hours ago
'Andor' episodes heading to ABC, FX, Freeform, Hulu over Thanksgiving
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The first two episodes of the "Star Wars" series "Andor" will be available on ABC, FX, Freeform and Hulu for the Thanksgiving holiday.
'Sr.' trailer explores life, career of Robert Downey Sr.
Movies // 8 hours ago
'Sr.' trailer explores life, career of Robert Downey Sr.
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- "Sr.," a new documentary featuring late filmmaker Robert Downey Sr. and his son, actor Robert Downey Jr., is coming to Netflix.
Foreigner to hold farewell tour in 2023
Music // 9 hours ago
Foreigner to hold farewell tour in 2023
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Rock band Foreigner will perform across North America on a final tour in 2023.
TV review: 'Santa Clauses' is magical enough, with a few coal lumps
TV // 10 hours ago
TV review: 'Santa Clauses' is magical enough, with a few coal lumps
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The Disney+ series "The Santa Clauses" mostly captures the magic of the three movies, but includes a few problematic jokes.
Trevor Noah to launch 'Off the Record' comedy tour in January
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
Trevor Noah to launch 'Off the Record' comedy tour in January
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Trevor Noah will perform across the United States following his exit from "The Daily Show."
iHeartRadio announces Elton John special covering his last U.S. tour
Music // 10 hours ago
iHeartRadio announces Elton John special covering his last U.S. tour
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- iHeartRadio presents "Elton John's Thank You to America: The Final Song," which will air live on over 300 stations on Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

John Aniston, actor and father of Jennifer Aniston, dies at 89
John Aniston, actor and father of Jennifer Aniston, dies at 89
Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren introduce new Dutton characters in first '1923' teaser
Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren introduce new Dutton characters in first '1923' teaser
Julian Lennon shares airport selfie with Paul McCartney
Julian Lennon shares airport selfie with Paul McCartney
Kevin Costner awestruck by nature's beauty in 'Yellowstone 150' preview
Kevin Costner awestruck by nature's beauty in 'Yellowstone 150' preview
Movie review: 'She Said' does justice to Harvey Weinstein investigators, survivors
Movie review: 'She Said' does justice to Harvey Weinstein investigators, survivors
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement