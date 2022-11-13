Advertisement
Jeff Bezos names Dolly Parton 'Courage and Civility' award winner

By Joe Fisher
Country music legend Dolly Parton was named the Bezos Courage and Civility Award recipient for her leadership and philanthropy by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has announced Dolly Parton as the winner of the Bezos Courage and Civility Award and recipient of its $100 million prize.

Bezos and partner Lauren Sanchez presented Parton with the award and on Saturday shared a video of the presentation on Bezos' Twitter page, praising the music legend for her leadership and giving nature.

"She gives with her heart. What she's done for kids, literacy and so many other things is just incredible," Bezos said.

The $100 million award is for Parton to donate to the charities of her choice, and her history of philanthropy is well noted. She founded the Dollywood Foundation in the 1980s which works to educate children and make education accessible to them.

This would later expand to the Imagination Library, which donates books to children who need them. She has awarded scholarships to graduates in her home of Sevier County, Tenn., where Dollywood is located. In 2020, she donated $1 million to Moderna for the creation of its COVID-19 vaccine.

"Did you say $100 million?" Parton asked when joining Bezos at the ceremony. "When people are in a position to help, you should help. I know that I've always said I try to put my money where my heart is. I will do my best to do good things with this money."

Parton received the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy in October in recognition of her many philanthropic achievements.

Recent recipients of the Bezos Courage and Civility Award include 2021 recipients, celebrity chef Jose Andres and political commentator Van Jones.

