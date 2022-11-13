Advertisement
Nov. 13, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 13: Joe Mantegna, Merrick Garland

By UPI Staff
Joe Mantegna attends a ceremony honoring Jean Smart with a star on the Hollywood Walk of fame in Los Angeles on April 25. The actor turns 75 on November 13. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/be9aa036bb234edf588c7e631e7ecfcd/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

-- King Edward III of England in 1312

-- Scottish author Robert Louis Stevenson in 1850

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis in 1856

-- Buck O'Neil, Negro League star and manager, in 1911

-- TV producer/director Garry Marshall in 1934

-- Actor Joe Mantegna in 1947 (age 75)

-- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in 1952 (age 70)

-- Actor Tracy Scoggins in 1953 (age 69)

-- Actor Frances Conroy in 1953 (age 69)

-- Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in 1953 (age 69)

-- Actor Chris Noth in 1954 (age 68)

-- Actor Whoopi Goldberg in 1955 (age 67)

-- Actor Neil Flynn in 1960 (age 62)

-- Football Hall of fame member Vinny Testaverde in 1963 (age 59)

-- Television talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Steve Zahn in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Gerard Butler in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Monique Coleman in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor Devon Bostick in 1991 (age 31)

-- Singer Julia Michaels, born Julia Carin Cavazos, in 1993 (age 29)

Alec Baldwin accuses 'Rust' crew of negligence in lawsuit
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Alec Baldwin accuses 'Rust' crew of negligence in lawsuit
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Actor Alec Baldwin has filed a lawsuit over last year's fatal shooting on the set of the "Rust," accusing the film's crew members of negligence.
Studio Ghibli's 'Baby Yoda' short film now streaming on Disney+
Movies // 19 hours ago
Studio Ghibli's 'Baby Yoda' short film now streaming on Disney+
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Disney+ is now streaming an animated short from Studio Ghibli featuring Grogu, the adorable young jedi from the "Star Wars" series, "The Mandalorian."
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 19 hours ago
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' tops U.S. album chart
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift's "Midnights" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a second week in a row.
Famous birthdays for Nov. 12: Anne Hathaway, Wallace Shawn
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 12: Anne Hathaway, Wallace Shawn
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Actor Anne Hathaway turns 40 and actor Wallace Shawn turns 79, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 12.
'Tulsa King' star Sylvester Stallone: 'Gangster going west? I'm in!'
TV // 1 day ago
'Tulsa King' star Sylvester Stallone: 'Gangster going west? I'm in!'
NEW YORK, Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Sylvester Stallone says it didn't take much to get him to star in "Tulsa King," a new crime drama from "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan and "Sopranos" writer-producer Terence Winter.
Apink's Eunji releases remake EP, 'Journey for Myself' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Apink's Eunji releases remake EP, 'Journey for Myself' music video
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- K-pop star Eunji released the solo remake EP "Log" and a music video for the song "Journey for Myself."
Lizzo to receive People's Champion Award at People's Choice Awards
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Lizzo to receive People's Champion Award at People's Choice Awards
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- NBC and E! announced Friday that Lizzo would be this year's recipient of the People's Champion Award at the People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6, where she is already nominated five times.
Kevin Conroy, actor who voiced Batman, dies at 66
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Kevin Conroy, actor who voiced Batman, dies at 66
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Kevin Conroy, an actor who voiced Batman in "The Animated Series" and the "Arkham" video games, died following a battle with cancer.
Jason Ritter: 'Slumberkins' is 'beautiful' connection to late dad John Ritter
TV // 1 day ago
Jason Ritter: 'Slumberkins' is 'beautiful' connection to late dad John Ritter
NEW YORK, Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Jason Ritter says his new preschool puppet program, "Slumberkins," reflects his family values and makes him feel connected to his late father, comedy icon John Ritter.
Gallagher, comedian who smashed watermelons in his act, dies at 76
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Gallagher, comedian who smashed watermelons in his act, dies at 76
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Gallagher, a comedian known for his signature sketch "Sledge-O-Matic," died Friday in hospice care.
