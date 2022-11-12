Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 12, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 12: Anne Hathaway, Wallace Shawn

By UPI Staff
1/2
Anne Hathaway arrives at the red carpet event for "Armageddon Time" at the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 12 in New York City. The actor turns 40 on November 12. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/aead7c962bd7ae88ff01d53f62938e56/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Anne Hathaway arrives at the red carpet event for "Armageddon Time" at the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 12 in New York City. The actor turns 40 on November 12. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Women's suffrage activist Elizabeth Cady Stanton in 1815

-- Baha'u'llah, born Mirza Husayn Ali, founder-prophet of the Baha'i faith, in 1817

-- Sculptor August Rodin in 1840

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Harry Blackmun in 1908

-- Princess Grace of Monaco, former American movie star Grace Kelly, in 1929

-- Cult leader Charles Manson in 1934

-- Actor/playwright Wallace Shawn in 1943 (age 79)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Sportscaster Al Michaels in 1944 (age 78)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Booker T. Jones in 1944 (age 78)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Neil Young in 1945 (age 77)

-- Former Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in 1948 (age 74)

-- Actor Megan Mullally in 1958 (age 64)

-- Olympic gymnast Nadia Comaneci in 1961 (age 61)

-- Writer Naomi Wolf in 1962 (age 60)

-- Former baseball slugger Sammy Sosa in 1968 (age 54)

-- Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding in 1970 (age 52)

Advertisement

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Tamala Jones in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Ashley Williams in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Cote de Pablo in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Ryan Gosling in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor Anne Hathaway in 1982 (age 40)

-- Rapper Omarion, born Omari Ishmael Grandberry, in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actor Raffey Cassidy in 2001 (age 21)

Anne Hathaway turns 40: a look back

Anne Hathaway turns 40: a look back
<< Show Caption >>

Latest Headlines

'Tulsa King' star Sylvester Stallone: 'Gangster going west? I'm in!'
TV // 11 hours ago
'Tulsa King' star Sylvester Stallone: 'Gangster going west? I'm in!'
NEW YORK, Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Sylvester Stallone says it didn't take much to get him to star in "Tulsa King," a new crime drama from "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan and "Sopranos" writer-producer Terence Winter.
Apink's Eunji releases remake EP, 'Journey for Myself' music video
Music // 13 hours ago
Apink's Eunji releases remake EP, 'Journey for Myself' music video
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- K-pop star Eunji released the solo remake EP "Log" and a music video for the song "Journey for Myself."
Lizzo to receive People's Champion Award at People's Choice Awards
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
Lizzo to receive People's Champion Award at People's Choice Awards
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- NBC and E! announced Friday that Lizzo would be this year's recipient of the People's Champion Award at the People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6, where she is already nominated five times.
Kevin Conroy, actor who voiced Batman, dies at 66
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Kevin Conroy, actor who voiced Batman, dies at 66
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Kevin Conroy, an actor who voiced Batman in "The Animated Series" and the "Arkham" video games, died following a battle with cancer.
Jason Ritter: 'Slumberkins' is 'beautiful' connection to late dad John Ritter
TV // 14 hours ago
Jason Ritter: 'Slumberkins' is 'beautiful' connection to late dad John Ritter
NEW YORK, Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Jason Ritter says his new preschool puppet program, "Slumberkins," reflects his family values and makes him feel connected to his late father, comedy icon John Ritter.
Gallagher, comedian who smashed watermelons in his act, dies at 76
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Gallagher, comedian who smashed watermelons in his act, dies at 76
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Gallagher, a comedian known for his signature sketch "Sledge-O-Matic," died Friday in hospice care.
'NCIS' shows to have 'NCISverse' crossover in January
TV // 15 hours ago
'NCIS' shows to have 'NCISverse' crossover in January
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- "NCIS," "NCIS: Los Angeles" and "NCIS: Hawai'i" will have a three-hour crossover event in January.
Taylor Swift adds 17 shows to 'Eras' tour
Music // 15 hours ago
Taylor Swift adds 17 shows to 'Eras' tour
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift added 17 dates to the North American leg of her "Eras" tour in 2023.
'Money Heist: Korea': Netflix shares Part 2 teaser, release date
TV // 16 hours ago
'Money Heist: Korea': Netflix shares Part 2 teaser, release date
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- "Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area" will return with new episodes in December.
Lindsay Lohan on husband Bader Shammas: 'I met my person'
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Lindsay Lohan on husband Bader Shammas: 'I met my person'
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Lindsay Lohan discussed her marriage to Bader Shammas on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kevin Conroy, actor who voiced Batman, dies at 66
Kevin Conroy, actor who voiced Batman, dies at 66
Lindsay Lohan on husband Bader Shammas: 'I met my person'
Lindsay Lohan on husband Bader Shammas: 'I met my person'
What to stream this weekend: 'Yellowstone,' 'Tulsa King'
What to stream this weekend: 'Yellowstone,' 'Tulsa King'
'Tulsa King' star Sylvester Stallone: 'Gangster going west? I'm in!'
'Tulsa King' star Sylvester Stallone: 'Gangster going west? I'm in!'
Gallagher, comedian who smashed watermelons in his act, dies at 76
Gallagher, comedian who smashed watermelons in his act, dies at 76
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement