Famous birthdays for Nov. 12: Anne Hathaway, Wallace Shawn

Anne Hathaway arrives at the red carpet event for "Armageddon Time" at the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 12 in New York City. The actor turns 40 on November 12.

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include: Advertisement

-- Women's suffrage activist Elizabeth Cady Stanton in 1815

-- Baha'u'llah, born Mirza Husayn Ali, founder-prophet of the Baha'i faith, in 1817

-- Sculptor August Rodin in 1840

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Harry Blackmun in 1908

-- Princess Grace of Monaco, former American movie star Grace Kelly, in 1929

-- Cult leader Charles Manson in 1934

-- Actor/playwright Wallace Shawn in 1943 (age 79)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Sportscaster Al Michaels in 1944 (age 78)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Booker T. Jones in 1944 (age 78)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Neil Young in 1945 (age 77)

-- Former Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in 1948 (age 74)

-- Actor Megan Mullally in 1958 (age 64)

-- Olympic gymnast Nadia Comaneci in 1961 (age 61)

-- Writer Naomi Wolf in 1962 (age 60)

-- Former baseball slugger Sammy Sosa in 1968 (age 54)

-- Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding in 1970 (age 52)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Tamala Jones in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Ashley Williams in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Cote de Pablo in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Ryan Gosling in 1980 (age 42)

-- Actor Anne Hathaway in 1982 (age 40)

-- Rapper Omarion, born Omari Ishmael Grandberry, in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actor Raffey Cassidy in 2001 (age 21)

