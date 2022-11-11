What to stream this weekend: 'Yellowstone,' 'Tulsa King'

1/5

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Animated film My Father's Dragon, tense thriller Code Name Banshee, festive romance A Merry Christmas Wish, western series The English and crime drama Tulsa King are among the entertainment options coming to streaming services this weekend. In addition, dark comedy-drama Mammals premieres, Dave Chappelle hosts Saturday Night Live, Yellowstone returns for Season 5 and Mythic Quest comes back for a third season. Advertisement

Here's a rundown of some of the movies and TV shows coming to streaming platforms this weekend.

Film

'My Father's Dragon' -- Netflix

Animated film My Father's Dragon, based on the children's book of the same name by Ruth Stiles Gannett, streams Friday on Netflix. The movie follows Elmer Elevator (Jacob Tremblay), a boy who befriends baby dragon Boris (Gaten Matarazzo). The film, directed by Cartoon Saloon co-founder Nora Twomey, also stars the voices of Dianne West, Rita Moreno, Chris O'Dowd, Judy Greer, Alan Cumming, Whoopi Goldberg and Ian McShane.

'Code Name Banshee' -- Hulu

Antonio Banderas stars as Caleb, a former government assassin in hiding, in Code Name Banshee, which streams Friday on Hulu. Caleb is forced to resurface when his protege, known as Banshee (Jaime King), discovers a bounty has been placed on Caleb's head. The two are forced to team up against a band of CIA-backed killers.

'A Merry Christmas Wish' -- Hulu

New York City marketing executive Janie (Jill Wagner) returns to her hometown of Woodland Falls after the death of her great uncle in A Merry Christmas Wish. Janie finds herself organizing the town's annual Winter Wonderland festival with the help of Christmas-obsessed farmhand Dylan (Cameron Mathison). The film streams Sunday on Hulu.

TV

'The English' -- Prime Video

Western drama The English, follows Lady Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt), an aristocratic Englishwoman, and Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), a Pawnee ex-calvary scout, who come together in 1890 middle America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. The series, written and directed by Hugo Blick, premieres Friday on Prime Video.

'Mammals' -- Prime Video

Dark comedy-drama series Mammals, which premieres Friday on Prime Video, follows Jamie (James Corden), a Michelin star chef whose world implodes when he discovers shocking secrets about his pregnant wife, Amandine (Melia Kreilling). The series, created by Jez Butterworth and James Richardson, also stars Colin Morgan, Sally Hawkins, Henry Lloyd-Hughes and Samuel Anderson

'Mythic Quest' Season 3 -- Apple TV+

Comedy series Mythic Quest premieres the first two episodes of its third season Friday on Apple TV+. The series, which follows the team of developers behind fictional video game Mythic Quest, picks up Season 3 with Ian (Rob McElhenney), Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) having left the team to start their own studio. The series is created by McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz.

'Saturday Night Live' -- NBC/Peacock

Comedian Dave Chappelle takes on hosting duties and Black Star serves as musical guest for this weekend's installment of Saturday Night Live, which airs Saturday night on NBC and streams the following day on Peacock. Chappelle first hosted the sketch-comedy show in 2016 and returned in 2020.

'Tulsa King' -- Paramount+

Mob drama Tulsa King, which premieres Sunday on Paramount+, stars Sylvester Stallone as Dwight "The General" Manfredi, a New York mafia capo who heads west to Oklahoma after serving a 25-year prison sentence. The series also features Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, A.C. Peterson, Garrett Hedlund.

'Yellowstone' Season 5 -- Paramount+

Contemporary western Yellowstone returns for a fifth season Sunday on Paramount+. The new season picks up with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) being sworn in as governor of Montana and appointing his daughter, Beth (Kelly Reilly), as his chief of staff. The cattle ranch drama also stars Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly.