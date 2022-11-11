Gallagher, comedian who smashed watermelons in his act, dies at 76

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Gallagher, a comedian who smashed watermelons as part of his act, has died.

The performer, born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., died Friday morning in Palm Springs California, his former manager, Craig Marquardo, told Fox News Digital. He was 76.

Marquardo confirmed the news to Variety and said Gallagher died of organ failure.

The comedian's son-in-law told NBC News that Gallagher died while in hospice care at his Palm Springs, Calif. home. Gallagher was in poor health after having multiple heart attacks in recent years.

Gallagher was known for his signature sketch, "Sledge-O-Matic," where he would smash a variety of foods with a wooden mallet. The sketch ended with Gallagher smashing a watermelon.

The comedian starred in several stand-up comedy specials in the 1980s, including An Uncensored Evening, the first stand-up special to air on Showtime.

In addition, he performed over 3,500 live shows during his lifetime and held a farewell tour, Last Smash, in 2019.

Gallagher is survived by two children, son Barnaby and daughter Aimee.