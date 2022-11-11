Famous birthdays for Nov. 11: Demi Moore, Leonardo DiCaprio

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.
They include:
|Advertisement
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include:
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.
They include:
-- Abigail Adams, wife of U.S. President John Adams, in 1744
-- Russian author Fyodor Dostoyevsky in 1821
-- U.S. Army Gen. George Patton in 1885
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Walter "Rabbit" Maranville in 1891
-- Novelist Kurt Vonnegut in 1922
-- Jazz musician Mose Allison in 1927
-- Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega in 1945 (age 77)
-- Golfer Frank "Fuzzy" Zoeller in 1951 (age 71)
-- TV personality Marc Summers in 1951 (age 71)
-- Actor Stanley Tucci in 1960 (age 62)
-- Actor Demi Moore in 1962 (age 60)
-- Actor Philip McKeon in 1964
-- Actor Calista Flockhart in 1964 (age 58)
-- Punk singer Peaches, born Merrill Beth Nisker, in 1966 (age 56)
-- Actor Leonardo DiCaprio in 1974 (age 48)
-- Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon in 1989 (age 33)
-- Actor Tye Sheridan in 1996 (age 26)
-- Gun control activist Emma Gonzalez in 1999 (age 23)
-- Actor Oakes Fegley in 2004 (age 18)