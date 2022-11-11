Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 11, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Nov. 11: Demi Moore, Leonardo DiCaprio

By UPI Staff
1/4
Demi Moore attends The Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London on November 29. The actor turns 60 on November 11. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/53bc486545ceb9ae1b7d2f4306545763/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Demi Moore attends The Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London on November 29. The actor turns 60 on November 11. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Abigail Adams, wife of U.S. President John Adams, in 1744

-- Russian author Fyodor Dostoyevsky in 1821

-- U.S. Army Gen. George Patton in 1885

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Walter "Rabbit" Maranville in 1891

-- Novelist Kurt Vonnegut in 1922

-- Jazz musician Mose Allison in 1927

-- Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega in 1945 (age 77)

File Photo by Rodrigo Arangua/EPA

-- Golfer Frank "Fuzzy" Zoeller in 1951 (age 71)

-- TV personality Marc Summers in 1951 (age 71)

-- Actor Stanley Tucci in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor Demi Moore in 1962 (age 60)

-- Actor Philip McKeon in 1964

-- Actor Calista Flockhart in 1964 (age 58)

-- Punk singer Peaches, born Merrill Beth Nisker, in 1966 (age 56)

-- Actor Leonardo DiCaprio in 1974 (age 48)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Advertisement

-- Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon in 1989 (age 33)

-- Actor Tye Sheridan in 1996 (age 26)

-- Gun control activist Emma Gonzalez in 1999 (age 23)

-- Actor Oakes Fegley in 2004 (age 18)

File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Read More

Giancarlo Esposito, Ke Huy Quan to co-star in Netflix's 'Electric State' film U.S. unleashes new sanctions targeting Nicaragua's Ortega regime

Latest Headlines

Heroes seek a powerful artifact in 'Dragon Age: Absolution' trailer
TV // 10 hours ago
Heroes seek a powerful artifact in 'Dragon Age: Absolution' trailer
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix has released a new trailer for "Dragon Age: Absolution," a new series based on Bioware's series of role playing games.
Chris Rock to perform live standup on Netflix
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
Chris Rock to perform live standup on Netflix
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Thursday that it is planning a live Chris Rock standup special in early 2023, a first for the streaming service.
A mysterious evil appears in 'Quiet Part Loud' trailer
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
A mysterious evil appears in 'Quiet Part Loud' trailer
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Spotify has released a trailer for the upcoming horror podcast "Quiet Part Loud," from Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions.
'Friend of the Family' subject Jan Broberg appears in finale
TV // 13 hours ago
'Friend of the Family' subject Jan Broberg appears in finale
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Peacock released a still photo and clip of the real Jan Broberg playing a therapist in the series "A Friend of the Family," which depicts Broberg's childhood kidnappings.
HBO releases trailer for 'My So-Called High School Rank'
TV // 13 hours ago
HBO releases trailer for 'My So-Called High School Rank'
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- HBO has released a trailer for the upcoming documentary "My So-Called High School Rank," which follows the production of the musical "Ranked," in high schools across the United States.
'John Wick: Chapter 4' introduces new foes, family for Keanu Reeves
Movies // 14 hours ago
'John Wick: Chapter 4' introduces new foes, family for Keanu Reeves
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Lionsgate released the full trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 on Thursday. The film opens March 24.
'José Andrés and Family in Spain' to premiere Dec. 27
TV // 14 hours ago
'José Andrés and Family in Spain' to premiere Dec. 27
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- "José Andrés and Family in Spain," which follows the world renowned chef and humanitarian and his American daughters on a culinary journey though Spain, will premiere on Dec. 27 on Discovery+.
CMA winner Lainey Wilson performs 'Heart like a Truck' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
TV // 16 hours ago
CMA winner Lainey Wilson performs 'Heart like a Truck' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Lainey Wilson, who won New Artist of the Year and Female Artist of the year at the Country Music Awards in Nashville, performed "Heart like a Truck" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Hybe to boost collaborations between record labels to fill BTS hiatus
Music // 18 hours ago
Hybe to boost collaborations between record labels to fill BTS hiatus
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Hybe Co., the agency behind BTS, said it will support collaborations between record labels under its wing to introduce diverse content in what is seen as efforts to fill the hole left by the flagship band's hiatus.
Jon Pardi's wife Summer shows baby bump on CMA red carpet
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
Jon Pardi's wife Summer shows baby bump on CMA red carpet
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Jon Pardi and his wife, Summer Pardi, attended the County Music Awards after announcing they are expecting their first child.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'John Wick: Chapter 4' introduces new foes, family for Keanu Reeves
'John Wick: Chapter 4' introduces new foes, family for Keanu Reeves
Movie review: 'Falling for Christmas' reignites Lindsay Lohan rom-com spark
Movie review: 'Falling for Christmas' reignites Lindsay Lohan rom-com spark
Jon Pardi's wife Summer shows baby bump on CMA red carpet
Jon Pardi's wife Summer shows baby bump on CMA red carpet
CMA winner Lainey Wilson performs 'Heart like a Truck' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
CMA winner Lainey Wilson performs 'Heart like a Truck' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
What to watch: 5 Elizabeth Debicki roles beyond 'The Crown'
What to watch: 5 Elizabeth Debicki roles beyond 'The Crown'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement