Famous birthdays for Nov. 11: Demi Moore, Leonardo DiCaprio

Demi Moore attends The Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London on November 29. The actor turns 60 on November 11. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio. They include:

-- Abigail Adams, wife of U.S. President John Adams, in 1744

-- Russian author Fyodor Dostoyevsky in 1821

-- U.S. Army Gen. George Patton in 1885

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Walter "Rabbit" Maranville in 1891

-- Novelist Kurt Vonnegut in 1922

-- Jazz musician Mose Allison in 1927

-- Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega in 1945 (age 77)

File Photo by Rodrigo Arangua/EPA

-- Golfer Frank "Fuzzy" Zoeller in 1951 (age 71)

-- TV personality Marc Summers in 1951 (age 71)

-- Actor Stanley Tucci in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor Demi Moore in 1962 (age 60)

-- Actor Philip McKeon in 1964

-- Actor Calista Flockhart in 1964 (age 58)

-- Punk singer Peaches, born Merrill Beth Nisker, in 1966 (age 56)

-- Actor Leonardo DiCaprio in 1974 (age 48)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon in 1989 (age 33)

-- Actor Tye Sheridan in 1996 (age 26)

-- Gun control activist Emma Gonzalez in 1999 (age 23)

-- Actor Oakes Fegley in 2004 (age 18)