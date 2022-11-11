'The Challenge' star Chris 'C.T.' Tamburello files for divorce

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The Challenge star Chris "C.T." Tamburello is headed for divorce.

The 42-year-old television personality filed for divorce from his wife, Lilianet "Lili" Solares, Monday in Florida after four years of marriage, Page Six confirmed Friday.

Advertisement

Tamburello said in court documents that his marriage to Solares is "irretrievably broken."

The couple did not list a date of separation, as they are still living together "but not as husband and wife."

TMZ first reported the split.

Tamburello and Solares married in September 2018 and have one child, son Christopher Jr., 6.

Tamburello had denied reports of a split on Instagram in January and said he was "in the dog house" with his wife over the rumors.

"I love my wife, we're not breaking up," he said at the time. "I'm sorry if I misled some of you into believing that we were breaking up, that was not my intention."

Advertisement

Celebrity splits of 2022

Haley Lu Richardson and Brett Dier Haley Lu Richardson (R) and Brett Dier attend the premiere of "Child's Play" in Los Angeles on June 19, 2019. Richardson Haley Lu Richardson (R) and Brett Dier attend the premiere of "Child's Play" in Los Angeles on June 19, 2019. Richardson has announced that the pair ended their engagement two years ago. The couple got engaged in 2018 after seven years of dating. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Tamburello appeared on the MTV reality series The Real World: Paris and The Challenge. He most recently competed in Season 37, Spies, Lies & Allies, which aired in 2021. He and Kaycee Clark won the season.