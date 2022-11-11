Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 11, 2022 / 10:23 AM

'The Challenge' star Chris 'C.T.' Tamburello files for divorce

By Annie Martin

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The Challenge star Chris "C.T." Tamburello is headed for divorce.

The 42-year-old television personality filed for divorce from his wife, Lilianet "Lili" Solares, Monday in Florida after four years of marriage, Page Six confirmed Friday.

Advertisement

Tamburello said in court documents that his marriage to Solares is "irretrievably broken."

The couple did not list a date of separation, as they are still living together "but not as husband and wife."

TMZ first reported the split.

Tamburello and Solares married in September 2018 and have one child, son Christopher Jr., 6.

Tamburello had denied reports of a split on Instagram in January and said he was "in the dog house" with his wife over the rumors.

"I love my wife, we're not breaking up," he said at the time. "I'm sorry if I misled some of you into believing that we were breaking up, that was not my intention."

Advertisement

Celebrity splits of 2022

Haley Lu Richardson and Brett Dier
Haley Lu Richardson (R) and Brett Dier attend the premiere of "Child's Play" in Los Angeles on June 19, 2019. Richardson has announced that the pair ended their engagement two years ago. The couple got engaged in 2018 after seven years of dating. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Tamburello appeared on the MTV reality series The Real World: Paris and The Challenge. He most recently competed in Season 37, Spies, Lies & Allies, which aired in 2021. He and Kaycee Clark won the season.

Read More

'Too Hot to Handle' Season 4 to premiere in December Rihanna releases song 'Born Again' for 'Black Panther' sequel Louis Tomlinson releases 'Faith in the Future' album What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Louis Tomlinson releases 'Faith in the Future' album
Music // 34 minutes ago
Louis Tomlinson releases 'Faith in the Future' album
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson released his second solo album, "Faith in the Future."
'Mythic Quest' cast explores new dynamics, new set in Season 3
TV // 41 minutes ago
'Mythic Quest' cast explores new dynamics, new set in Season 3
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11 (UPI) -- "Mythic Quest" stars Charlotte Nicdao, Jessie Ennis, Danny Pudi and Naomi Ekperigin discuss the changes afoot for their characters in Season 3 of the Apple TV+ comedy.
Ashley Tisdale to star in CBS sitcom 'Brutally Honest'
TV // 53 minutes ago
Ashley Tisdale to star in CBS sitcom 'Brutally Honest'
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Ashley Tisdale is set to star in and executive produce a new CBS sitcom called "Brutally Honest" based on her life.
Rihanna releases song 'Born Again' for 'Black Panther' sequel
Music // 59 minutes ago
Rihanna releases song 'Born Again' for 'Black Panther' sequel
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Rihanna released "Born Again," her second single for the Marvel film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
'Grey's Anatomy' teaser shows Meredith Grey preparing to leave Seattle
TV // 1 hour ago
'Grey's Anatomy' teaser shows Meredith Grey preparing to leave Seattle
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- ABC has released a teaser for the mid-season return of "Grey's Anatomy" that shows Ellen Pompeo's character Meredith Grey leaving Seattle for Boston.
Mariah Carey to headline CBS Christmas special Dec. 20
TV // 1 hour ago
Mariah Carey to headline CBS Christmas special Dec. 20
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- CBS has announced plans to air a new 2-hour special called "Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!" on Dec. 20.
AMC working on series based on George Clooney's 'Good Night, and Good Luck'
TV // 2 hours ago
AMC working on series based on George Clooney's 'Good Night, and Good Luck'
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- AMC Networks has announced it opened a writers' room to develop a TV series based on George Clooney's valentine to 1950s broadcast journalism, "Good Night, and Good Luck."
What to stream this weekend: 'Yellowstone,' 'Tulsa King'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
What to stream this weekend: 'Yellowstone,' 'Tulsa King'
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- "My Father's Dragon," "Code Name Banshee," "A Merry Christmas Wish," "The English," "Tulsa King," "Saturday Night Live," "Yellowstone" and "Mythic Quest" are among the streaming entertainment options this weekend.
Melissa George: 'Mosquito Coast' Season 2 has much more Margot
TV // 3 hours ago
Melissa George: 'Mosquito Coast' Season 2 has much more Margot
NEW YORK, Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Melissa George says Season 2 of "The Mosquito Coast" focuses on and fleshes out her character Margot.
Famous birthdays for Nov. 11: Demi Moore, Leonardo DiCaprio
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Nov. 11: Demi Moore, Leonardo DiCaprio
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Actor Demi Moore turns 60 and actor Leonardo DiCaprio turns 48, among the famous birthdays for Nov. 11.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'John Wick: Chapter 4' introduces new foes, family for Keanu Reeves
'John Wick: Chapter 4' introduces new foes, family for Keanu Reeves
A mysterious evil appears in 'Quiet Part Loud' trailer
A mysterious evil appears in 'Quiet Part Loud' trailer
CMA winner Lainey Wilson performs 'Heart like a Truck' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
CMA winner Lainey Wilson performs 'Heart like a Truck' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Jon Pardi's wife Summer shows baby bump on CMA red carpet
Jon Pardi's wife Summer shows baby bump on CMA red carpet
Famous birthdays for Nov. 11: Demi Moore, Leonardo DiCaprio
Famous birthdays for Nov. 11: Demi Moore, Leonardo DiCaprio
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement