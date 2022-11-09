Jennifer Aniston shares fertility struggles: 'The ship has sailed'

1/5

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Jennifer Aniston is going public with her fertility struggles. The 53-year-old actress said in the December issue of Allure that she tried in vitro fertilization (IVF) in her attempts to get pregnant. Advertisement

Aniston shared her story while reflecting on how the "really hard [expletive]" she experienced in her late 30s and 40s helped her "become who I was meant to be."

"I was trying to get pregnant," Aniston explained. "it was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road."

"All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it," she added. "I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed."

"I have zero regrets," the star said. "I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, 'Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.' I don't have to think about that anymore."

Aniston was subject to much speculation about whether she would have kids, with some suggesting the issue contributed to her split from her husband Justin Theroux. The actress addressed the "narrative that I was just selfish" in the interview.

"I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn't have a child," she said. "And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn't give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don't have anything to hide at this point."

Aniston is best known for playing Rachel Green on Friends, which had a 10-season run on NBC from 1994 to 2004.

The actress now stars on the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show.

